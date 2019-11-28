Cosplay Queen Jessica Nigri Puts Cleavage And Booty On Display In ‘Fall Fairy’ Costume

Jessica Nigri took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a new update, where the “Queen of Cosplay” again left little nothing to the imagination of her 3.9 million fans in a revealing seasonal fairy costume.

In a series of four photos, Jessica modeled her “fall fairy” costume in a variety of poses, starting with the first image, which was a composite of two separate shots. The left side of the photo showed the cosplay model facing the camera as she showed off her outfit, which included an autumn leaf-themed crown, a pair of long fairy ears, pink wings, and an orange bra-and-panties set with various glued-on accents reminiscent of fall foliage. Quite notably, this pose allowed the social media sensation to properly flaunt her impressive cleavage and toned midsection.

Meanwhile, the right portion featured Jessica lying on her side, her right hand resting on her curvy hips as she showed off her nearly-bare derriere. This appears to be the same pose she struck in the third photo, which offered an even closer look at the model’s rear-end.

As for the rest of the images in the series, the second shot primarily focused on Jessica’s face and the stunning makeup she applied for the shoot. In the fourth snap, viewers got to see more of the 30-year-old cosplayer’s fairy costume, which also included a pair of orange stockings. Once again, she was showcasing her massive cleavage, this time kneeling down and flashing a seductive stare at the camera.

In the caption, the model explained that she created the costume herself, illustrating some of the steps she took to design her seasonal attire. She also asked her fans to choose their favorite among the four snaps and invited them to comment for a chance to win the full 22-image set from the photoshoot.

As of this writing, Jessica’s “fall fairy” update has gotten almost 166,000 likes. Close to 1,100 followers heeded the call and took to the comments section, mainly to say which photo they preferred the most or to simply express their appreciation for the popular cosplayer. Many fans, however, chose to do both.

“I really like the second one! Your makeup looks fantastic!” said one fan, adding a heart emoji.

“Great job with all that hot glue,” replied a second Instagram user, punctuating their comment with three laughing-crying emoji. “My favorite is the very last pic of this set.”

“I like them all but the fourth one made me lose my train of thought,” quipped a third admirer.