Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Billy’s Stunning Night Away From Victoria With Another Woman

Shocking new The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Billy escapes his real life for a bit, and he ends up spending the night away from Victoria and the kids — with another woman.

Billy (Jason Thompson) has struggled this fall, and he even quit Jabot suddenly. However, despite it all, Billy and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) seem to be in a good place. For a while now, even though Billy faced his demons, he and Victoria have been strong. They held a commitment ceremony, and this is the happiest they’ve been in a while.

Billy actor Jason Thompson recently discussed what is coming up soon for his on-screen alter ego with Soap Opera Digest. It looks like Billy will take a bit of a break from his reality sometime not too long after Thanksgiving, and it could lead to an unhappy Christmas for him and Victoria.

“He’s having a little bit of an identity crisis,” Thompson admitted of Billy. “Leaving Jabot and spending time at home with no real purpose leaves him feeling somewhat concerned in his own life, and he’s trying to figure out who he is.”

To get a bit of alone time, Billy goes to a bar that’s off the beaten path, and to his surprise, Amanda Sinclair (Mishael Morgan) is also there drinking alone. She’s had a rough time of it lately in Genoa City too. They end up drinking together, and they feel an instant connection.

“He’s very comfortable with her,” said Thompson. “He doesn’t feel like he’s on the spot like he does when he’s in a therapy session. He’s having a couple of drinks and talking to this beautiful woman. He’s really enjoying himself.”

It is a bit rare for Billy to enjoy himself lately. He’s been so bogged down with going to therapy and working to uncover the root of his problems. The issues Billy has are so severe that he even had a personality break a while back, so he has dealt with a lot of trauma. Billy’s therapist recently accused him of looking for a quick fix, and then she asked him if he even likes himself, which caused Billy to become more upset than he had been. He realized that there is a lot more work to do, and he’s tired.

“Billy doesn’t want to be judged right now. He’s trying to find out who he is, and he feels like he’s found a kindred spirit in Amanda. He’s become very comfortable around her,” said Thompson.

As so often happens, a storm blows in, and Amanda and Billy decide it’s too dangerous to drive home, so they end up spending the night together at the out of the way location, and that may end up causing Billy some big trouble at home.