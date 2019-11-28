‘After’ Actress Inanna Sarkis Stuns In A Sheer White Bra Top

Inanna Sarkis' Instagram followers loved her revealing look.

After We Collided star Inanna Sarkis took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the results of an outdoor photoshoot. For the stunning snapshots, the brunette beauty wore lacy lingerie as a top.

Inanna’s Instagram post included a set of four images. The first picture was a closeup shot of the 26-year-old Canadian actress and YouTube personality posing behind the wheel of a classic red convertible. The car was adorned with pink roses, which had been placed on the dashboard and rear deck. Inanna sported a flawless beauty look that included a slightly glossy nude lip, shimmery bronze eye shadow, dramatic winged eyeliner, and lush, full lashes.

Inanna was looking at her face in the convertible’s rearview mirror. She had her lips slightly parted, and she was touching them with her fingers. Her nails were pointed and long, and they were painted a pale pink color. She wore her hair pushed back with a red headband, and she accessorized her look with a pair of gold earrings.

Inanna Sarkis’ second snapshot gave her fans a good look at the outfit that she was wearing. It consisted of a bra top constructed out of sheer white lace. Over the delicate garment, Inanna wore an unbuttoned blush coat. She completed her ensemble with a pair of matching pleated pants. The waistband of the baggy bottoms came up just a few inches below her belly button. Inanna was pictured lying in the backseat of the convertible.

In her third photograph, Inanna showed off her toned stomach by standing up in the cab of the topless convertible. The fourth image was a shot of Inanna draping her body over the shiny car’s hood by leaning back over it with her arms outstretched.

Inanna Sarkis didn’t reveal what her photoshoot was for, but it proved to be a big hit with her 10 million Instagram followers; her set of striking snapshots has been liked over 400,000 times so far. One of these likes came from Olympic gymnast Laurie Hernandez. The gold medalist also commented on Inanna’s photos, deeming them “absolutely stunning.”

“Imagine being that perfect,” wrote another fan.

“OMG!!! You are so stunning! I like this style,” a second remarked.

“Give this woman an oscar, she deserves it,” gushed a third admirer.

This isn’t the first time Inanna has delighted her Instagram followers by showing off her toned physique in a revealing look. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, her fans also had overwhelmingly positive responses to a set of bikini photos that she uploaded earlier this month.