Tracee Ellis Ross Flaunts Amazing Figure In Tiny Pink Bikini In Rare New Photos

It’s not every day that Tracee Ellis Ross flaunts her amazing figure in a swimsuit but when she does, she drives her fans wild. As those who follow the Blackish star on Instagram know, she loves to update fans with glimpses into her life, sharing a ton of photos on the platform on a regular basis. But it’s not every day that the normally conservative star puts her bikini body on display — which is exactly what she did today.

In the most recent post that was shared with her 7 million-plus followers, Ross left little to the imagination while posing in Cabo San Lucas, where she is vacationing. In the first photo in the set of four, the bombshell was all smiles as she leaned against a stone wall and put her hands on two metal balcony rails. She looked directly into the camera for the photo op, wearing a pink wrap on her head and going makeup-free in the snap.

The 47-year-old had her amazing figure on full display in the shot while she rocked a tiny pink bikini. The top of the sexy and sparkly number dipped low into her chest, showing off ample amounts of cleavage. Her taut tummy stole the show in the image and she completed the look with a pair of skimpy bottoms that showcased her toned legs.

In the second photo in the deck, the stunner snapped a selfie, offering more generous views of cleavage.

The third photo showed the actress showing off her entire bikini body once again, while the last image in the deck was of her toned back.

The post has only been live on her page for a few short hours but it’s already earning her a ton of attention from fans and rightfully so. So far, the post has racked up over 473,000 likes, in addition to 8,000-plus comments. Of course, the overwhelming majority of Ross’ followers took to the post to let her know that her body looks amazing while countless others wished her a Happy Thanksgiving.

“You are so beautiful,” one follower wrote, adding a black heart emoji to the end of their comment.

“REAL (ORGANIC) beautiful body!” a second social media user raved.

“The most beautiful woman, I can’t even believe it,” one more gushed, adding a few heart-eye emoji to the end of their comment.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Ross stunned in another pink bikini, sharing a video of herself having a blast while splashing around in the pool. Like her most recent share, that one also garnered a ton of attention from fans.