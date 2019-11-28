Gordon Sondland Denies Allegations Accusing Him Of Sexual Misconduct

Sondland is said to have retaliated against three women after they rejected his sexual advances.

Three women have accused Gordon Sondland of sexual misconduct.

In a report from The Guardian, the American ambassador to the European Union allegedly retaliated against the women when they rebuffed his unwanted advances. The accusers — including one who is 27 years younger than Sondland — have given their names and gone on record to report the abuses.

The first woman had a business relationship with Sondland, 62, who was a hotel proprietor before his $1 million donation to President Donald Trump‘s inaugural campaign landed him an ambassadorship. She alleges that he forcefully took her face and attempted to kiss her. The woman also claims that after she refused to reciprocate, the ambassador rescinded his offer to support her business venture.

The other accusers recount similar events of inappropriate behavior— a second woman has come forward and said that Sondland exposed himself to her in a professional environment, while the third said that the government official came onto her and tried to kiss her after she reached out to him about a potential job opportunity. She rejected his advances, likewise claiming that he stopped offering mentorship and guidance for her professional development.

Sondland insists that the accusations are not true, and are perhaps politically motivated.

“These untrue claims of unwanted touching and kissing are concocted and, I believe, coordinated for political purposes. They have no basis in fact, and I categorically deny them.”

Sondland has been at the helm of a mounting impeachment investigation against Trump. According to The Inquisitr, the ambassador corroborated a report brought forward by an anonymous whistleblower within the Trump administration saying that the president abused his power to enhance his personal standing. Trump allegedly withheld appropriated military aid from Ukraine’s government in an effort to pressure them into investigating one of his top political rivals, former Vice President Joe Biden.

Regarding the sexual misconduct allegations, Sondland’s legal representative, Jim McDermott, posited that the accusers may be leveling false allegations in an attempt at redress for their stymied career prospects.

“Notably, what each of these three women share [sic] in common is that they pursued Ambassador Sondland for financial and personal gain – an investment, a job and insurance brokerage work – and he declined their proposals,” he said.

Journalists from ProPublica, who initially broke the story, responded by saying that they had been in talks with the women several weeks ago and had been writing the piece before Sondland came forward to give his testimony.

The public took to social media to express their concern and their outrage, with many people calling for the ambassador’s resignation.