WWE News: Newly Single Former World Champion And Current Superstar Set Up Date On Twitter

Twitter is apparently a matchmaker for current and former WWE superstars.

It isn’t often that people see WWE as something of a place to set up two single people together, but stranger things have happened. Former WWE Champion Dave Bautista — aka Batista to wrestling fans — recently revealed that he was single again and he made the big announcement on Twitter. Well, current superstar Dana Brooke decided to play around with Dave on social media, and it has apparently led to a date between the two wrestlers.

There have been a number of married couples who come from professional wrestling and others who have always worked together in the business. Batista has already said that he’s officially done and had his last match, but he obviously is not done with the sport of wrestling entirely.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Batista took to Twitter to reveal he was single, and many wrestling personalities responded to him. Brooke happened to be one of those that commented, but things heated up in particular with her as the days went on.

On Wednesday, the situation between the two became more interesting, as their flirting remained public, with a lot of innuendoes thrown around. At first, some fans thought they were just joking around, but eventually, it was taken to direct messaging and phone numbers were exchanged for their big date.

@DaveBautista I mean I do workout ????????‍♀️.. you know a good gym … wrestlemania is in Tampa ?? https://t.co/eirFkZvuQM pic.twitter.com/A6kBhW4dgA — Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) November 27, 2019

Obviously, there was some playful flirting from both sides, as big Dave decided to show off his physique for everyone. Dana responded to him with a GIF of her doing push-ups in the ring, but they were far from done.

After that, Dave decided to let Dana know that he actually has a gym of his own and even asked if she knows any jujitsu. This was flirting on another level, and as shown by his official Twitter, they were not ashamed to do it as publicly as humanly possible.

I do actually! Just so happens that I have my own gym. #LionsDen .. Two squat racks! here it is. It also has an upstairs with a cage and mats as well. Ever done any jujitsu? https://t.co/7LdpVyQK0c pic.twitter.com/YpFHvt7I8u — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) November 27, 2019

A number of fans began to continue playing matchmaker by complimenting Batista and Brooke in an effort to get them together. Eventually, Dana decided to take “The Animal” up on his offer to workout together at his gym, and she sent him a DM with her phone number, as she revealed on Twitter.

“Sounds like a date.. Also, I’m sure you can teach me a couple things I can use in the ring- also the squat racks too – I’ll send ya my number via DM text me we can plan something”

Late on Wednesday evening, even Renee Young chimed in on the whole situation, along with the back-and-forth between Batista and Brooke. Not only was she enjoying their interaction, but she was all in favor of how things were going.

The world of wrestling is thriving! Such an exciting time for everyone involved. But that being said, the @DaveBautista and @DanaBrookeWWE interactions are my favourite thing going. ???? pic.twitter.com/ymfVwuuyA0 — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) November 28, 2019

This could end up being a match made in heaven or just something that is a passing thing on Twitter, but it’s still a lot of fun for everyone involved. Dana Brooke later said that the social media platform equaled up to Tinder for her, but she’s had a lot of fun and can’t wait to see what comes of it. As for Batista? It looks like the former WWE World Champion certainly didn’t have trouble finding someone to go out with.