Rachel Cook Stuns In A Black String Bikini While Showering On The Beach

Rachel Cook revealed that she's about to leave Hawaii.

Rachel Cook wowed her fans with another bikini snapshot taken during her trip to Hawaii. On Wednesday, the gorgeous model and YouTuber took to Instagram to share one final stunning vacation photo with her 2.6 million followers before she headed back home to Los Angeles.

In the snapshot, Rachel was pictured outdoors. She wore a tiny black string bikini with a classic triangle top that showed off a great deal of her chest. The garment featured a halter-style neck and thin ties.

Rachel’s bikini bottoms dipped down so low in the front that it was difficult to see the small piece of fabric that they were constructed out of. This provided a full view of the social media influencer’s toned torso. The bottoms featured long ties that were pulled up high on Rachel’s slim hips, making her legs look even longer and leaner than they already are.

Rachel Cook let her natural beauty shine through by wearing minimal or no makeup. Her light brown hair was slicked back with water, either from the ocean or the high spigot she was standing underneath. The beachside shower was shooting out one thick stream of water instead of a spray, and it was hitting Rachel right on the chest. The liquid made her sun-kissed skin gleam underneath the bright sun.

Rachel was standing in the sand, but the ocean wasn’t visible behind her. Instead, her backdrop was a wall of lush green plants and a serene blue sky.

In the caption of her post, Rachel Cook revealed that Wednesday was her last day in Hawaii, which will likely dismay fans who enjoyed seeing all of the stunning snapshots that she shared with them during her tropical getaway. Rachel also admitted that she was finding it hard to return to Los Angeles because the islands were starting to feel “like home” to her.

In response to her Instagram photo, many of Rachel’s followers commented on her bikini and her amazing beach bod.

“Damn @rachelc00k that’s one little string bikini,” wrote one fan.

“Now that’s a string bikini,” another remarked.

Loading...

“Your body is unbelievable how!!!!” a third commented.

However, the reappearance of Rachel’s long hair confused at least one of her followers.

“Didn’t you shave your head? @rachelc00k,” read a fourth response to her post.

Rachel Cook did, indeed, shave her head during her stay in Hawaii, so the photo that she shared was obviously taken before she made her drastic hair change. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the move upset some of her fans so much that she decided to address their negative comments in one of her recent Instagram posts.