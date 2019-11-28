WWE News: Huge Fatal 4-Way Title Match Announced For ‘Starrcade’ – Ric Flair Confirmed

The old-school pay-per-view is being built to be a year-end hit.

December is going to kick off in a big way as WWE will bring forth its now annual Starrcade special on the WWE Network. The old-school WCW pay-per-view was resurrected a few years ago and has become unique to network subscribers. Two huge matches have now been announced for the event, while one of the biggest wrestling legends of all time — Ric Flair — has been confirmed to appear.

The event will take place on Sunday evening and begin at 7 p.m. EST / 4 p.m. PST on the WWE Network. This will mark the third year in a row that Starrcade is back and it usually is a minor event that just transitions into the holidays.

The Kevin Owens Show

The official website of WWE has revealed a couple of big matches that will be taking place on the event, as well as Flair’s appearance. It was first announced on WWE’s The Bump, but the Nature Boy will be at Starrcade as the special guest of KO on an edition of “The Kevin Owens Show.”

It’s not known what Flair is planning on discussing, but fans can always be sure that it is going to be a wild time when the 16-time world champion is involved.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Fatal 4-Way Match

WWE

This huge title match will have The Kabuki Warriors putting the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship on the line against three other teams. Making things even more interesting is that this will be an inter-brand match with teams from both Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown.

The champs will face off against Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross, SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley and Sasha Banks, and the team of Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. This will be Bliss’ first match in quite some time as she has been out of action since last month due to injury.

Last Man Standing Match

For a couple of months now, Lana has let the WWE Universe know that she has found a brand new love in Bobby Lashley. He has made sure that everyone knows they are together and that she no longer wants to be with Rusev any longer.

The match between Rusev and Lashley was set to be on Survivor Series, but the card was absolutely stacked already. Now, the two will battle it out against one another in a Last Man Standing Match at Starrcade this Sunday.

More matches will surely be announced, but more than likely not until the night of the event in Duluth, Georgia.