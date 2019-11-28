NBA Rumors: Signing Jeremy Lin Could Give Celtics ‘Quick Fix’ To Their Backcourt Woes, Per ‘Fansided’

The Boston Celtics may currently be the second-best team in the Eastern Conference right now, but they are still expected to continue seeking roster upgrades before the 2020 February NBA trade deadline. With the recent injury of Kemba Walker, the Celtics’ lack of depth at the point guard position has been exposed. According to Mark Nilon of Fansided’s Hardwood Houdini, signing former NBA champion Jeremy Lin on the free agency market could give the Celtics a “quick fix” to their major backcourt problem.

“Lin played some of his best basketball in Charlotte, alongside Walker. While he step in for the All-NBA guard until he gets fully healthy, the thought of the two reunited in green and white is tantalizing. Danny Ainge could do a lot worse than Lin on the free agent market, especially as a quick-fix to his current floor general woes.”

After winning his first NBA championship title with the Toronto Raptors last season, Lin had a hard time finding a new home in the 2019 NBA free agency, forcing him to take his talent to the CBA where he is playing for the Beijing Ducks. Though he is currently doing very well in the CBA, the Asian-American guard would definitely love to play in the NBA again.

Lin may not be an All-Star, but he would still be an incredible addition to the Celtics’ backcourt. Lin would give the Celtics a reliable scoring option off the bench and a temporary starting point guard if Walker suffers an injury. Lin won’t have a hard time making himself fit with the Celtics as he’s used to accepting a limited role in most of his NBA career.

Loading...

Also, with his experience playing with Walker in Charlotte, signing Lin makes more sense for the Celtics. In their lone season of playing together, Lin had learned how to efficiently play as Walker’s backup or his backcourt partner. In 78 games he played with the Hornets, Lin averaged 11.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.0 assists while shooting 41.2 percent from the field and 33.6 percent from beyond the arc.

As of now, there’s no official information if the Celtics really have any plan of signing Lin from the free agency market but if they do, it would only be for a veteran minimum deal. Aside from Lin, Nilon also mentioned two other players that the Celtics could sign to boost their second unit. These include former Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard JR Smith and three-time Sixth Man of the Year Jamal Crawford.