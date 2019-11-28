Wendy Williams Slams Taylor Swift After AMAs Win, Says ‘Taste Has Cheapened’

Wendy Williams has a lot to say about Taylor Swift being named AMAs Artist of the Decade.

During the American Music Awards that occurred this past Sunday, Taylor Swift made history by being named the Artist of the Decade. Talk show host Wendy Williams was none too happy with this decision nor the fact that Swift now has exceeded Michael Jackson for most AMAs. She wasn’t afraid to share her true feelings about Swift’s win during a recent episode of The Wendy Williams Show, according to Yahoo News.

Williams, who is known for being particularly candid in regards to her opinions about fellow celebrities, emphasized that she doesn’t deny that Swift has a lot of talent. However, Williams is not personally a fan and doesn’t think she really deserved this prestigious award. In fact, she even brought up the infamously awkward VMA’s moment when Kanye West snatched the microphone from Swift’s hand when she was accepting her reward. Williams mentioned that she considered it was not until that moment that Swift officially became relevant.

“Taylor Swift made history, which is like unbelievable to me. She won six awards, now she has a total of 29 awards,” she continued. “That sounds unbelievable, but what sounds unforgivable, she’s got more awards than Michael Jackson! Michael had 24. Taylor’s got 29. And Artist of the Decade?! Is she who’s been firing you up for the last 10 years?! I do like her. I’m not quite a Swifty. I didn’t really know her until Kanye brought her on stage all those years ago.”

Loading...

Williams then went on to discuss how she feels that music taste in general has declined. In addition to music, she also believes that the public’s overall taste in food, clothing, and life in general has “cheapened” throughout the years. She did add that she means this to be no criticism of Swift, but just the way the industry has been going.

Swift has not commented upon Williams statements against her, but instead was certain to thank her fans and others that have been supportive of her throughout her career during her acceptance speech at the AMAs. She also took the time to thank all those who were apart of her recent music videos, including Todrick Hall who was a co-executive producer for “You Need to Calm Down“, according to Elle. The purpose of the music video was to emphasize a need for equality, something she also referenced in her acceptance speech. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Swift stunned on the red carpet at the AMAs in a sequin green dress and black boots.