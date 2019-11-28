Tamra Judge Was Surprised Vicki Gunvalson’s Engagement To Steve Lodge Wasn’t Featured On ‘RHOC’

Tamra Judge expected to see the proposal on Season 14.

Tamra Judge thought her longtime Real Housewives of Orange County co-star, Vicki Gunvalson, would be seen getting engaged during the 14th season of the Bravo TV reality show.

During a taping of the After Show on November 26, Judge revealed the way in which she learned that her friend had gotten engaged before explaining why she believed that Gunvalson and Lodge would definitely share his proposal with their many fans and followers.

“Vicki called me to let me know that he proposed,” Judge shared.

According to Judge, she spoke to Lodge on camera about his plans to propose to Gunvalson and claimed he was planning to ask his then-girlfriend to marry him at a baseball game or other big event. However, in April of this year, Lodge instead chose to pop the question to Gunvalson at their Coto De Caza home over a bottle of wine.

“I was surprised that he didn’t do it on camera,” Judge admitted.

At the time when Lodge proposed, rumors were swirling which claimed Gunvalson would be trying to save her full-time role on The Real Housewives of Orange County by staging an on-camera engagement. So, after speaking to Lodge in front of producers, Judge assumed that their engagement would be featured on one of the Season 14 episodes.

“Everything about her life in the last 14 years has been on camera and it was, no, it was in the backyard over a bottle of wine,” Judge stated.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Gunvalson opened up about her plans for a wedding with Lodge while attending BravoCon with her co-stars, including Shannon Beador, Kelly Dodd, Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Gina Kirschenheiter, in New York City earlier this month. At the time, Gunvalson revealed that she and Lodge had been considering a number of different options.

“We’re toying with just him and I going to my condo in Puerto Vallarta and getting married on the beach and then we’re toying with a big wedding, then we’re toying with just the kids,” Gunvalson explained to Parade magazine at the fan convention.

Gunvalson began dating Lodge nearly four years ago after her relationship with Brooks Ayers came to an end. As fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County will recall, Ayers was caught lying about his cancer during an earlier season of the series, and because Gunvalson insisted for months that he hadn’t lied, many of her friendships with her co-stars, including Judge, became strained.