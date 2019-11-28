‘Vikings’ Creator Teases Fans With The Possibility Of A Familiar Face Or Two Appearing In ‘Vikings: Valhalla’

Set 100 years after the events currently unfolding in 'Vikings,' fans are already trying to work out who these characters may be.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Netflix has picked up the rights to the Vikings spinoff series. Called Vikings: Valhalla, the new series is expected to be set some 100 years after the events currently unfolding in the original History Channel series. However, according to Michael Hirst, that won’t stop at least one familiar face from showing up in the spinoff.

In a recent interview with ET Online, the Vikings creator, who will also be following the new series to Netflix, revealed that viewers can expect to see at least one recognizable character in the spinoff.

Already, it has been revealed that Vikings: Valhalla will focus on the Viking sagas associated with Leif Erikson, Freydis, and Harald Hardrada. However, there is one more character that will also appear in the show. William the Conqueror, who is of Viking descent, will also be featured, Hirst hinted.

“I’m very excited that we’re going to move forward into exciting new places, and of course one of the big issues is the Christianization of the Pagan world. You’re going to see Christian Viking armies fighting Pagan Viking armies, and that’s really interesting. And [the show is] leading up to 1066 and the invasion of England by a descendant of Rollo. So you may well see the odd familiar face.”

Jonathan Hession / History Channel

While it is unclear which familiar character may make an appearance, speculation has already begun. Duke Rollo (Clive Standen) is already an old man in History Channel’s Vikings, so it seems unlikely that this character will be the ones that fans will spot in the upcoming show. However, as some fans have pointed out, it hasn’t stopped History Channel in the past from altering timelines in order to make certain characters appear together. Ragnar (Travis Fimmel) and Rollo are an excellent example of this. Not only were they on varying timelines but the duo were never even brothers in real life.

The other possibility is that it is merely the mention of well-known names from the original series being featured in Vikings: Valhalla. Considering that William the Conqueror will be included in the new show, for example, it is possible that this character will refer back to events or deeds associated with Duke Rollo.

Finally, the fact that descendants such as William will feature might be enough to be considered recognizable faces in the new series. Of course, viewers will just have to wait until Vikings: Valhalla airs in order to find out more about who from the original series will make their presence known.

History Channel’s Vikings is set to premiere its sixth and final season on December 4. As yet, no premiere date has been announced by Netflix for Vikings: Valhalla.