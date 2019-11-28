Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Chelsea’s Shocking Choice

New The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Chelsea makes a shocking choice after Adam asks her who is more important — Connor or Nick?

For a while now, Connor (Judah Mackey) has lived at Adam’s (Mark Grossman) while Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) stayed at Nick’s (Joshua Morrow). However, after Simon Black (Jeffrey Vincent Parise) held Connor, Chelsea, and Adam hostage at The Grand Phoenix Hotel, Connor experienced Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

Chelsea has been staying at Adam’s penthouse since they were rescued from Simon, and more than once, doctors and Connor’s therapists have stressed that it’s essential for Connor to have stability at home. The principal at Connor’s school even suggested that they keep him home and homeschool for a while. Now, Adam wants Chelsea to move in with him and Connor, and when she balked, he questioned her loyalty to Nick over Connor.

Y&R head writer Josh Griffith talked to Soap Opera Digest about the explosive storyline recently.

“Nick his pretty surprised when Chelsea shares her plan,” revealed Griffith.

Since the hostage situation revealed that Chelsea had once again hidden the truth from Nick, they’ve struggled. For their relationship to work, Nick needs to feel secure that Chelsea will keep him in the loop, and her not telling him about the bags of cash she got from her late husband Calvin felt a whole lot like Chelsea leaving Genoa City last year to Nick.

With Chelsea living at Adam’s, it is almost inevitable that Chelsea and Nick will grow apart instead of repairing the broken trust. For Nick, this almost seems like Chelsea deciding to end their relationship.

“While Connor has made some progress since Chelsea has been spending time at the penthouse, she realizes that he still has a long way to go. While Chelsea knows that Nick is upset at the thought of her moving out, she is very clear that she will always put Connor first.”

It isn’t that Nick thinks Connor doesn’t need Chelsea, either. It’s more the thought of her living under the same roof as his brother.

“Nick trusts Chelsea, but he certainly doesn’t trust Adam,” noted Griffith.

Since his return to Genoa City, Adam made it quite clear that he wants Chelsea back so that they can be a family like they were before Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) caused the cabin to blow up and left him for dead. Nick wants Chelsea to hear him out before she goes to move in with Adam.

“Chelsea’s ultimate decision will forever alter the dynamics of their relationship,” Griffith said.