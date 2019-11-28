Deutsche Bank Exec Thomas Bowers, Who Approved Donald Trump Loans, Dies By Suicide, ‘Forensic News’ Reports

The 55-year-old banker who okayed $100 million loan that helped Trump buy his Doral golf resort, hanged himself, a medical examiner's report says.

Starting in the late 1990s, at a time when most other banks would not lead him money, Donald Trump found a financial lifeline in the German-based Deutsche Bank, which loaned him approximately $1 billion. Now, the Deutsche Bank executive who would have signed off on many of the loans to Trump has died, reportedly taking his own life.

According to a report by the independent journalism site Forensic News, Thomas Bowers died on November 19 at his home in Malibu, California. Citing a Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s report, Forensic News founder Scott Stedman reported that Bowers committed suicide by hanging. The former Deutsche Bank exec was 55 years old.

Trump’s personal banker who approved “over $300 million dollars in high risk loans” for Trump, according to Forensic News, was Rosemary Vrablic. Bowers was her supervisor as head of the bank’s American wealth-management division.

Vrablic was introduced to Trump by Jared Kushner, the New York real estate empire scion who married Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, and is now a top White House advisor. According to a New York Times account, Kushner considered Vrablic “the best banker he had ever worked with.”

The bank’s investigation of Trump’s finances found that he reported values of his real estate assets that were too high by 70 percent in many cases. Nonetheless, Vrablic and Bowers approved a $100 million loan for Trump to buy the Doral Golf Resort and Spa outside of Miami, Florida, according to the Times report.

Donald Trump received $1 billion in loans from Deutsche Bank when most other banks refused to lend to him. Mark Wilson / Getty Images

In a highly unusual transaction, the two Deutsche Bank executives also approved a $48 million loan for Trump to pay back a debt he owed to — Deutsche Bank. According to The Times, Trump still owed the money to Deutsche Bank’s investment banking division. Vrablic and Bowers were executives in the bank’s private banking operation.

The Times called Trump’s scheme to borrow money from one division of the bank to pay back a loan from a different division, “an extraordinary act of financial chutzpah.” Yet Vrablic and Bowers signed off on the loan after the bank’s chief executive Josef Ackermann gave the green light, the paper reported.

The relationship between Trump, Vrablic, and Bowers allowed the bank to loan Trump another $170 million in 2015 to refurbish the Old Post Office Building in Washington, D.C. into a new Trump-branded hotel. Deutsche Bank also provided underwriting for Trump’s attempt to buy the Buffalo Bills NFL football team, a bid that ultimately failed, according to the Times report.

The FBI, which has been investigating Deutsche Bank, has already “asked about Bowers and what documents he might have,” according to Stedman, reporting via his Twitter account.