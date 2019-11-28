Swedish Model Anna Nystrom Is A Smokeshow In Insanely Tight Leggings & Crop Top

Anna Nystrom knows how to turn heads on social media, posing in some of the hottest outfits on the planet — which is exactly what she did earlier today. As those who follow the blond-haired beauty on Instagram know, the Swedish model sizzles in a number of outfits that include bikinis, crop tops, workout gear and more. In the most recent photo that was shared on her page, Nystrom drew some attention in a workout-chic look.

The model tagged herself in Sweden in the gorgeous snap, striking a pose in the middle of the woods. She appeared front and center in the image, looking over her shoulder and right into the camera, rocking a slight smile on her face. The blond-haired beauty wore her long tresses pulled halfway back and slightly curled and also sported a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and matte lipstick.

While facing her backside to the camera, Anna had her incredible figure on full display, rocking a pair of insanely tight leggings that accentuated her curvy booty and fit legs. On the top, the model sizzled in a tiny white crop that tied in the back, showing off a hint of her toned back and taut tummy.

In the caption of the image, Nystrom mentioned that she loves the look of the fog through the trees. The post has only been live on her page for a short time but it’s already earning the bombshell a ton of attention from fans.

Some of the beauty’s fans commented on the photo to let Nystrom know that she looks drop-dead gorgeous while countless others raved over her picture-perfect figure, most notably her pert derriere. A few more fans took time to comment on the photo using their choice of emoji, including the heart, star, and heart-eye emoji.

“Absolutely beautiful and gorgeous,” one follower raved with a series of heart-eye emoji.

“Most attractive swedish girl in the world. You are so incredibly stunning Anna,” a second social media user chimed in.

“Those walks are really paying off! Buns in sun. Wow!!!,” another raved, adding a smiley face emoji to the end of their comment.

Previously, The Inquisitr reported that the model showed off her amazing figure in another scandalous outfit — this time a skintight white dress that clung to her every curve. In that particular shot, Nystrosm’s toned and tanned legs were on full display, and like her most recent social media share, it earned her over 150,000 likes, in addition to 1,500-plus comments.