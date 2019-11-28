Anna Duggar Gives Birth To Baby No. 6 On Thanksgiving Eve, First Photos & Name Revealed

Josh and Anna Duggar are now parents to six kids.

Congratulations are in order for Josh and Anna Duggar as they just welcomed their sixth child into their family. Their new baby girl arrived on November 27 at 9:12 a.m. The former reality stars named their daughter Maryella Hope. The little bundle of joy weighed in at 8 pounds, 2 ounces and was 20-and-one-half inches long, according to a report by Us Weekly. She joins her older siblings, Mackenzie, 9, Michael, 8, Marcus, 6, Meredith, 3, and Mason, 2.

The couple issued a statement to the entertainment site saying how overjoyed and grateful they are that their baby girl was born healthy. There were no other details given, but the parents of six did state that Anna’s labor and delivery was fast and there were no complications to worry about. It’s likely that she had a home birth just like she did with her other five kids, although that has not been confirmed just yet. There are also a few adorable photos that show the newborn just after arrival.

Us Weekly had the first snapshot of Maryella with her eyes open lying on her side. She is wearing a dark green outfit and a huge gold bow on her tiny head. Anna Duggar also shared a similar picture of her daughter with the same outfit on via her Instagram account. In this one, she is sleeping soundly. There is also a sign situated behind her that read, “It’s a beautiful day to be born,” along with her birth date.

The 31-year-old mom also delighted her fans with more photos of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s 16th grandchild. One had Maryella Hope sucking on her thumb already, while another one showed her in a big yawn. The last one had the baby with a funny expression on her face as if she was giggling.

Congratulations for the couple started flowing in as soon as Anna sent out the post to her 900,000 followers.

“She is beautiful. Congratulations and well done mama!” one person said.

“Such a beauty for a beautiful family. Love her name and congratulations. Bless you all and happy early thanksgiving,” another fan said.

Family members, Jill Dillard and Josiah and Lauren Duggar, offered up their love and congratulations as well. The post racked up almost 1000 comments in less than an hour.

The day before she gave birth to her new little one, Anna took to her Instagram stories to share that she was able to still wear her earrings, despite being 40 weeks pregnant. Just a week ago, the expectant mom took a trip with Josh and their five kids to Silver Dollar City in Branson, Missouri. Also along for the ride were Jim Bob, Michelle, and the younger Duggar siblings.