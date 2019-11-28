Meghan King Edmonds Reportedly ‘Not Happy’ With Custody Agreement Amid Nasty Divorce

Meghan King Edmonds and soon-to-be-ex-husband Jim Edmonds have reached a custody agreement amid their bitter divorce battle, and the former star of The Real Housewives of Orange County is reportedly “not happy” about the 50/50 arrangement. According to In Touch, Jim is “thrilled” with the compromise worked out by their lawyers.

In late October, the couple filed papers to end their five-year marriage, as The Inquisitr previously reported. The former baseball star was accused of cheating on Meghan, and the filing came just days after the ex-RHOC star revealed that he may have cheated on her with the couple’s nanny.

Since then, their divorce has been moving along, but not without drama. Now, at least one element of their separation has been worked out, though apparently not to Meghan’s satisfaction.

“Meghan didn’t want Jim to get equal/joint custody, but that’s exactly what happened,” an insider told In Touch.

Apparently, she was hoping that he wouldn’t be awarded 50 percent custody over their kids Aspen, 3, and twin boys Hart and Hayes, 17 months, because he has found parenting a challenge.

“She expected him to get less because she’s been saying he can’t handle it, but he’s doing just fine,” the insider revealed.

The agreement isn’t official since Meghan and Jim have yet to appear in court to settle the issue. However, attorneys reportedly agreed on a “parenting plan.”

As for the immediate term, Meghan will have their three children for the upcoming holiday, and Jim will share Thanksgiving with them next year.

The 49-year-old father has been spotted out and about with his kids recently. He posted on social media about a daddy-daughter date that he had with his child from another relationship, 22-year-old Hayley, defending his role as a father.

“Trying to repair a broken situation and heart that should not be broken. For all you people out there that think that I would be with our nanny, you [need] to get a life! I have a family and kids to worry about and that’s my only worry right now. Everyone else, BYE!”

Jim has repeatedly denied that he had an affair with the couple’s nanny and has expressed remorse for the fact that Meghan was upset. Still, that didn’t resolve things between the two and Jim ended up calling the police on Meghan earlier this month after she allegedly showed up drunk to their house with a man who crashed his car into a cement wall on the property.

Jim moved out of the home shortly after.