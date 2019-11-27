Michelle Obama Shares Family Photo On Instagram & Her Followers Are In Love

Former first lady Michelle Obama took to her Instagram page on Wednesday to share a sweet holiday sentiment with her millions of followers. The photo was of her full family, including former President Barack Obama and their daughters Sasha and Malia. Fans immediately went wild over this snapshot and seemingly couldn’t love it more.

Michelle’s post came late Wednesday afternoon. The former first lady kept her caption quite simple, noting that from her family to everybody else’s she was wishing everyone a happy Thanksgiving. The former first lady did not note whether this was a new photo or something taken previously. However, fans seem to have the impression that this is a current shot of the family together for the holiday. Either way, Michelle’s followers loved it and did not hesitate to say so.

The photo shows Michelle on one end, standing next to her daughter Sasha. Barack is on the other side of Sasha, with the couple’s other daughter Malia on the other end. Both Malia and Michelle have big smiles on their faces, while Barack and Sasha have more subdued grins, and everybody has their arms wrapped around one another’s waists.

The former president is dressed quite casually, wearing a plaid button-down shirt and gray pants. Michelle has on a black-and-white patterned sundress and Malia is wearing a short, casual blue dress. Sasha chose a long, black dress with spaghetti straps and a high slit in the front.

Both Malia and Sasha are college students now, with Malia attending Harvard University and Sasha studying at the University of Michigan. Given that, it is easy to see why the entire family is full of smiles to be together for Thanksgiving.

Within just the first 45 minutes that this photo had been on Michelle’s social media page, this family photo had already been liked by more than 1.3 million of the former first lady’s 34.5 million followers. In addition, more than 27,000 people added comments.

“OMG the girls have grown into such beautiful women!!” remarked one fan of the family’s.

“The epitome of class, love, and family,” wrote another follower, who added a heart emoji.

“Wow, such a gorgeous family! Your girls have turned into such beautiful young women! You all look so happy and relaxed. #missyou,” echoed another supporter of the former president and his family.

“When did the Obama baby girls become such exquisite gazelles!? These women are absolutely gorgeous wow!” detailed someone else.

Fans fawning over gorgeous photos of Michelle is nothing new, as she does keep quite active on social media. However, it’s not quite as common to see a photo that includes Malia, Sasha, and Barack. Based on the response to this new Obama family snapshot, it is clear that fans of the presidential family would love to see more updates just like this one.