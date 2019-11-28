Tammy Hembrow Shows Off Her Natural Booty Transformation With Side-By-Side Comparison Photo

Tammy Hembrow is showing off her natural booty transformation in the most recent photo on her Instagram page. On Wednesday, the social media star posted a side-by-side composite photo that compares her derriere from before she started her fitness journey to what it looks like today. In the “before” photo on the left, her glutes look noticeably smaller in the shorts that she’s wearing. In the “after” photo, she’s flaunting her more pronounced booty in high-cut gray boy-short undies.

In the caption, Tammy stressed that this radical change did not happen overnight.

“100% BUILT IN THE GYM,” she wrote in the caption. “Natural booty building doesn’t happen overnight. It requires years of consistent weight training and lotssss of good food! I have been training HEAVY weights for YEARSSS. As you can see my butt was pretty much nonexistent on the left! Ladies, it is possible! Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise!”

Tammy went on to promote the home and gym workout programs that she shares via her fitness-focused Instagram page, Tammy Hembrow Fitness.

The post has accumulated over 85,000 likes and over 800 comments since it was posted. In the comments, her fans cheered her on for sharing the truth of her fitness transformation.

“Let them know!!!” one fan wrote. “NOTHING replaces hard work!! You are amazing mama.”

Another fan credited Tammy for their increased self-confidence.

“Perfection girly,” they wrote. “Thanks to you now I love my big hammies and quads I used to hate them lol I wanted skinny legs but honestly yes this is waaaay better.”

However, one fan expressed concern about how they’d be perceived if their legs got bigger during the booty-building process. Tammy saw the comment and agreed that her hamstrings and quads had gotten bigger but said that she loves her larger legs.

This is hardly the first time that Tammy has shown off her enviable toned posterior on Instagram.

In a previous photo, she posed sultrily on a beach while wearily a wet cropped tank top and very revealing pink thong bikini bottoms from her fashion line, Saski Collection. Tammy was on a shoreline with a boat in the background, but it’s unlikely that many of her fans took notice of that, as the rest of the photo was so distracting. Tammy’s blond locks are wet in the image as well as she wore them swept off onto one shoulder.

The photo has since been liked over 330,000 times, and more than 1,500 people have commented on it.