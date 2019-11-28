Tulsi Gabbard Defends Her Appearance On Fox News

The Democratic candidate insists that toeing party lines will not appeal to voters, who are looking for a candidate with 'comm-sense.'

Tulsi Gabbard, who is a Representative for the State of Hawaii and a Democratic presidential contender, defended her frequent appearances on Fox News in an interview with Joe Rogan on the Joe Rogan Experience on Tuesday.

According to Mediaite, Gabbard took to Joe Rogan’s popular podcast to defend herself after the second Democratic primary debate, where Kamala Harris, a California senator, accused Gabbard of lambasting former President Barack Obama on the conservative news network during his two-term presidency. She went on to allege that Gabbard courted an audience with President Donald Trump shortly after his 2016 victory through striking a relationship with Steve Bannon, a former Trump administration staffer who is known for his controversial views around nationalism and American isolationism.

“I have a platform to be able to speak to millions of people across the country about the kind of leadership I bring in the area of foreign policy,” Tulsi said to Rogan. She told the podcaster and former X Factor host that she considers each political policy issue on its own individual merits, which helps her maintain a political view that doesn’t buckle to the biases typically present in the traditional bipartisan establishment. Gabbard went on to say that she believes that the “vast majority of American people” echo her stance and are looking to a leader with more centrist qualities, who has a “pragmatic, common-sense and solutions-oriented” approach.

Gabbard also took her interview as an opportunity to criticize Hillary Clinton for what came across as partisan behavior during her own unsuccessful bid for president in 2016.

“You’re never gonna be able to… win support from people who you treat like garbage, who you disrespect, who you call names, who you call deplorables.”

According to Yahoo News, former presidential candidate and First Lady, Hillary Clinton, has long expressed skepticism about Gabbard’s candidacy, voicing her misgivings about the veteran in an October episode of the Campaign HQ podcast. The former New York senator has gone on record saying that Gabbard enjoys support among Russian interventionists who are hoping to undermine the legitimacy of the American voting process.

Loading...

“I think they’ve got their eye on someone who’s currently in the Democratic primary and are grooming her to be the third-party candidate,” Clinton said, stating that Gabbard was “the favorite of the Russians.”

“They have a bunch of sites and bots and other ways of supporting her.”

According to The Inquisitr, Gabbard took offense to these comments and demanded that the former First Lady retract her accusation. Clinton later recanted her comments, saying that it was not Russians but Republicans who are grooming Gabbard.