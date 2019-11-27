Dolly Castro Shows Off Curvy Derriere In Tight Camo Leggings & Crop Top

Dolly Castro may be dressed in workout clothing in her most recent social media share but it’s still earning her a ton of rave reviews from her fans. As those who follow her on social media know, Castro is one of the hottest models on Instagram and she has racked up a fan base of more than 6.2 million on Instagram alone. Pretty much everything that she shares on her page garners rave reviews from her fans, which is exactly what her post did earlier today.

In the smoking hot new snapshot, the model stunned in an army-inspired look. On top, she rocked a tiny green-colored crop that hit above her navel, showing off a tiny bit of her taut tummy while she posed in a profile shot. Also on display in the photo was her pert derriere which looked nothing short of amazing while the beauty was clad in a pair of tight-fitting camo leggings. Castro tagged the image in Newport Beach, California where she looked to be enjoying some fun in the sun, with a pool and palm tree also visible in the photo.

The beauty wore her long, dark locks down and slightly waved in addition to a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, lipstick, and eyebrow filler. In the caption of the photo, the bombshell told fans that she was really into the Andy Frisella podcast because it’s very entertaining.

The photo has only been live on her page for a short time but it’s already earned her a ton of attention from fans, with over 28,000 likes in addition to 300-plus comments. Some of the beauty’s fans commented on the image to let her know that she looks picture-perfect, while countless others raved over her killer figure. A few more followers commented on the photo to let Castro know what podcast they’re currently into.

“Where did you get those legging, my wife would love them! And you look beautiful,” one follower commented on the photo.

“You are so gorgeous,” a second follower added along with a pink heart emoji.

“I wish to meet you someday queen, it’s my biggest dream,” one more chimed in.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the social media sensation sizzled in another NSFW look, this time while rocking a pair of tiny maroon spandex and a matching grey tank top while Castro promoted a fitness drink. That shot racked up over 22,000 likes and well over 300 comments.