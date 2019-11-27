Soap Twitter Goes Wild Over Camila Banus, Chloe Lanier Tweets About Race & Daytime Emmys

Soap opera fans have been buzzing on Twitter this week after a couple of posts involving Days of Our Lives actress Camila Banus and General Hospital‘s Chloe Lanier. Camila posted a tweet about the Daytime Emmy Award nominations and the lack of Hispanic representation in the Lead Actress category. Later on, Chloe responded to it, and that’s what sparked a massive social media explosion.

Camila’s initial tweet was shared earlier this week and remains available on her Twitter page. That post actually didn’t generate all that much engagement on its own. The Days of Our Lives star has about 54,000 followers on the social media platform, and this particular tweet received about 770 likes and just over 100 comments and a similar number of retweets.

As Daytime Confidential details, things took a turn after General Hospital actress Chloe replied to Camila’s post. Chloe has since deleted not only her tweet but her entire Twitter account, seemingly as a response to the backlash she quickly received.

“I’ve been a judge for the Emmys the past three years and would never vote against someone based on their race and none of my peers would either. There’s an overwhelming amount of women submitting in each category–it’s a competition, plain and simple,” Chloe’s tweet read.

THERE HAS NEVER BEEN A NOMINATION NOT TO MENTION WIN FOR A HISPANIC WOMAN IN THE LEAD ACTRESS CATEGORY. Think about this, the people in the judging panel are the ones that nominate, YOUR PEERS!!! #sad #somanytalentedpeople #popularitycontest #daytimeemmyssowhite — Camila Banus (@camilabanus) November 23, 2019

It did not take long for soap opera fans to join the discussion.

“Running off twitter instead of acknowledging how loud and wrong you were is weak… Chloe Lanier deleted her Twitter after all lives mattering an issue about racial bias in the daytime Emmy,” remarked one critic on Twitter.

“It looks like Chloe Lanier deleted her Twitter. She found out that non-White viewers are not taking anyone’s sh*t about our stories. She needed to know that BLACK WOMEN have been listening and watching the same soaps which keeps her employed from the beginning. Girl bye!” detailed another soap fan.

That same Twitter user also noted that Camila has been performing in the world of soaps for more than a decade. The actress was on One Life to Live as a child, playing the daughter of OLTL, DOOL, GH, and Santa Barbara veteran A Martinez.

As for Chloe, General Hospital was her first role on a soap. She did win a 2018 Daytime Emmy Award in the Younger Actress category and was also nominated in 2017 and 2019.

Loading...

Among the many soap opera fan tweets connected to this bit of drama, more than a few made references to white privilege and “whitesplaining” in regard to the General Hospital actress. In addition, some posts suggested that Chloe’s sentiments had been tone-deaf.

Naturally, not everybody was critical of Chloe’s initial post. For example, one person on Twitter lamented the General Hospital star’s decision to delete her account. That particular fan said that she saw nothing wrong with the post and felt that people needed to grow up.

While Days of Our Lives star Camila has responded to some individual tweets and retweeted a few things, it doesn’t look as if she has jumped in to post a direct reply to Chloe’s initial sentiments. Whether the General Hospital star returns to Twitter at some point remains to be seen.