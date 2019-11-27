‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Hailey Clauson Stuns In Tiny Bikini For Throwback Photo

Hailey Clauson is reminiscing about her photo shoot for the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, as her most recent Instagram shows.

Earlier this week, the swimsuit model took to the popular social media platform to share a snapshot in which she shows off her insane figure in a tiny bikini that leaves little to the imagination. In the photo, Clauson is kneeling in the sand during sunset, as streaks of natural light can be seen peering through the rocks in the background.

Clauson rocked a striped two-piece bathing suit that consists of a classic triangle top with thin straps that tie up behind her neck. The tiny top helps accentuate the model’s cleavage. Clauson teamed her top with a pair of matching string bottoms that tie on the sides. The bottoms sit low on her frame, leaving her toned abs and itty bitty waist in full evidence. According to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, the striped bikini Clauson is wearing in this photo is by In Your Arms.

The California native has her knees apart, in a pose that accentuates the natural curves of her body. Clauson is looking down in the photo with her lips slightly pursed. She wore her blonde hair in a side part and styled down in large waves that fall toward her shoulders.

Since going live, the post — which Clauson shared with her 548,000 Instagram followers — has garnered more than 7,300 likes within about a day of being published, as of the time of this writing. Within the same time frame, the photo also raked in upward of 85 comments.

Users of the social media app who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her beauty and to share their admiration for her.

“Beautiful baby,” one user wrote, trailing the words with a string of cats with hearts eyes emoji.

Loading...

“What a beautiful image,” said another user.

“Gorgeous pic!” a third fan raved, including a few red heart emoji after the comment.

As Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has noted, Clauson jetted off to Kangaroo Island in South Australia, in October of last year to shoot her spread for the 2019 issue. Her photos were captured by photographer Josie Clough. This year’s edition marked Clauson’s fifth year with the magazine, the report further detailed.

Clauson landed the cover of the magazine in 2016. She was one of three models to be featured on the cover that year alongside Ashley Graham and Ronda Rousey.