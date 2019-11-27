Miss BumBum Suzy Cortez Plays Soccer In Tiny Thong & Knee-Highs

When it comes to pushing the envelope on social media, Suzy Cortez is a seasoned pro, sharing a number of scantily clothed shots —which is exactly what she did earlier today. As those who follow her on social media know, Cortez is lovingly known as “Miss BumBum” by her 2 million-plus fans. On her popular page, the brunette bombshell shares a wide-variety of photos while clad in bikinis, thongs, and just about any other sexy ensembles.

In the most recent photo that was posted on her page, Cortez got sexy and sporty, posing on a soccer field while wearing almost nothing. The gorgeous shot showed the model standing front and center, facing her backside to the camera. Just in front of her appeared a soccer goal and a number of big green trees while her amazing figure stole the show. On the bottom, Cortez rocked a tiny blue colored thong that showed off her entire booty to the camera.

Cortez’s insanely fit legs were also on display and she completed the look with a pair of knee-high blue socks, pink soccer cleats, and a tight-fitting Lionel Messi jersey. She wore her long locks to the side and raised both of her hands in the air as if she had just scored a goal. The post has only been live on her page for a few short hours but it’s earned her a ton of attention from fans so far with over 14,000 likes and 100-plus comments.

Some of the bombshell’s fans commented on the photo to let Cortez know that she looks stunning while countless others raved over her killer figure. A few more commented on the soccer aspect of the image, telling Cortez that she looks like an athlete while many others flooded the comments section with emoji only. About half of the comments were in English and the other half were in Spanish.

“Amazing…wonderful. You are the most beautiful creature that I have ever seen,” one follower wrote on the photo, adding a series of heart emoji to the end of their comment.

“Soccer Queen, I love you so much,” another fan raved.

“That is the most beautiful backside I have ever seen,” a third fan chimed in.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Cortez sizzled in another NSFW outfit, this time while rocking a pair of scandalous pigtail braids and a barely-there bikini. Like her most recent photo, that one earned the beauty plenty of attention with over 14,o00 likes.