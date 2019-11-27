Australian Model Gabby Epstein Sizzles In Yellow Bikini In Snapshot With Bestie

Gabby Epstein shared a hot new update to her Instagram page that showed her posing with her best friend, Madison Louch, during a recent work trip.

On Tuesday, November 26, the Australian bombshell took to the popular social media app to share the photo in which she soaked up the sun in a tiny bikini that put her killer figure on display. In the shot, Gabby and Madison sat on the ground by the ocean at the Wymara Resort, a luxury hotel in the Turks and Caicos, as indicated via the geotag added to her post.

In her caption, Gabby shared that she felt lucky to be able to travel, work, and shoot with her best friend. As The Inquisitr has previously written, Gabby recently jetted off to the British territory to shoot a campaign for Luli Fama Swimwear, a Miami-based brand that often pairs with Instagram models and social media influencers.

In the photo, Gabby rocked a bright yellow bathing suit that consisted of a classic triangle top with thin straps that tied behind her neck. The top’s triangles were small, allowing the model to flash quite a bit of cleavage and sideboob. She teamed her top with a pair of matching string bottoms that sat low on her frame, showcasing her full, wide hips.

Madison was lying next to Gabby, who was kneeling on the ground. Madison was wearing a dark blue two-piece swimsuit that was similar in construction to Gabby’s. Madison’s suit also consisted of a triangle top and a matching string bottom, though the South African beauty’s sat high on her hips. Madison wore her blond tresses swept over to one side and styled down. Gabby, meanwhile, wore her hair in a middle part and down in messy waves that gave her the perfect beach vibe.

Since going live, the post — which Gabby shared with her 2.2 million Instagram followers — has garnered more than 36,700 likes in under a day of being published. The same time period also brought in upwards of 370 comments.

Users of the social media app took to the comments section to praise the two blond bombshells’ beauty, while sharing their admiration for Gabby in particular.

“Hot women together,” one user wrote, trailing the words with a string of red heart and red rose emoji.

“Both looking great,” said another user, including a few heart eyes emoji at the end of the message.

“You both are gorgeous,” a third user chimed in, following the message with a series of fire emoji.