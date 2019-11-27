Billie Eilish On Not Expecting To Win A Grammy Next Year

Billie Eilish is up for a ton of awards at next year’s Grammy Awards ceremony, but she thinks she will leave empty-handed, according to Music News.

In an interview with the U.K.’s Capital Breakfast radio show, Eilish was asked out of her six nominations, which one she feels she will likely win. She simply responded with “none.” The “You Should See Me in a Crown” hitmaker explained that she wasn’t trying to get people to tell her that she is going to take home an award as she genuinely feels like she won’t.

“I’m not and that’s fine,” she stated.

“The nomination is what I’m grateful for. The award, the Grammys are — I mean my whole family’s watched the Grammys every single year. But it’s funny that you get to a point where it’s like you finally made it and then you have competition with everyone else who’s made it,” Eilish said.

The “When The Party’s Over” songstress believes that Ariana Grande is the most deserving act on the night after releasing two studio albums, Sweetener and Thank U, Next, and performing in her own world tour.

“She did all of that while she was having the worst year of her life.”

“I feel like and that’s very impressive,” Billie said.

“To even pick up a microphone and go on stage after some of the s**t that she’s been through is unreal to me.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Eilish became the youngest singer at 17-years-old to be nominated for four awards in top categories. In total, she was honored with six.

Loading...

Last week, it was revealed that the “Come Out And Play” chart-topper was up for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance for her No. 1 single “Bad Guy,” Album of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album for her debut When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? and Best New Artist.

The 62nd annual ceremony will take place on January 26 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. It will air live on CBS at 8 p.m. ET.

“You Don’t Know My Name” entertainer Alicia Keys hosted for the event the first time last year and will do the same again this year.

Only time will tell if Eilish will pick up her first Grammy Award. However, taking home trophies is something she has been enjoying recently. At the American Music Awards last week, she picked up New Artist of the Year and Favorite Artist — Alternative Rock at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California.