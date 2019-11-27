Ashley Alexiss Flaunts Bombshell Curves In Sexy Birthday Snap, Is ‘Ready To Go Out Of’ Her 20s ‘With A Bang’

Curvy model Ashley Alexiss celebrated her 29th birthday on November 26 with a sexy Instagram photo that offered fans an eyeful of her gorgeous curves.

The plus-sized beauty put on a chic and seductive display, pouring her bountiful curves in an open-back jumpsuit that perfectly showcased her voluptuous figure. The flattering item was a sexy black color that beautifully complemented her golden tresses and glowing, fair skin. Made up of a sleeveless, backless top and curve-hugging, straight-leg trousers, the snug one-piece fit her like a glove, emphasizing her hourglass frame.

Photographed in a mid-profile pose, the blond bombshell flaunted her curvaceous posterior in the clingy garment, showcasing her round hip and teasing her strong thighs. The stylish jumpsuit was cinched at the waist with an elegant wrap belt in a matching black color, which accentuated Ashley’s taut midriff — and highlighted the difference between her tiny waistline and curvy backside. A knotted detail in the front called further attention to her trim midsection, as did the luscious, contrast-hem bow that draped down her abdomen. Ashley teamed up the outfit with classy black stilettos and coquettishly kicked up one leg to showcase the orange sole of her gorgeous heels.

The Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model was the epitome of sophistication in the eye-catching snap. Posing in what appeared to be her living room, she turned her face to the camera and flashed a beaming smile at the photographer. She lifted up one hand to play with her hair, all the while shooting a kittenish look at the lens. The angle of the shot kept her busty assets from sight. However, the sultry pose still allowed her to show a hint of her buxom curves, which were further censored by her arm.

Ashley flashed more than her smile in the gorgeous birthday snap. The curvy beauty bared her back in the revealing top, exposing her supple neck and sculpted shoulder, as well as her arms. At the same time, she flashed a glimpse of her right foot in the strappy heels.

The Sports Illustrated hottie appeared to be wearing very little makeup, and only highlighted her beautiful features with a bit of dark eyeshadow and nude lipstick. She also sported contoured eyebrows. Her hair was swept to the side, falling down her chest in perfectly combed strands. A pair of subtle stud earrings twinkled in her ear with a discreet sparkle. No other accessories were visible in the snap.

The elegance of Ashley’s attire was perfectly matched by the stylish decor of the room. The stunner posed in front of a sumptuous black buffet table, which looked beautifully ornate with lavish chrome details. A stack of books rested on the elegant piece of furniture, next to a giant penguin statue and a large “Mr & Mrs” sign that decorated the polished surface with its white cursive.

All of the elements of decor were aligned to the black-and-white theme — including the books, which sported black covers and had the titles written in white font across the spine. A gray scented candle was placed atop the book stack, while a white one rested on the opposite corner of the buffet table. A luxurious black chair showed its edges from behind Ashley’s curvaceous derriere, its outline traced by elegant white stripes.

Ashley penned a bubbly caption for the photo, one that perfectly captured the festive atmosphere of the day. She added a black heart emoji — which appeared to mirror the color of her outfit — and a party popper emoji. She also tagged Fashion Nova Curve, indicating that she was wearing the brand, and included a hashtag to show that she was “curve ambassador” for the famous plus-size label.

The photo received a lot of love from Ashley’s fans, garnering close to 28,000 likes. In addition, a little shy of 400 people dropped by the comments section to wish Ashley a happy birthday.

“Did you know with the proper license you can buy penguins? Happy birthday princess!” wrote one person.

“Such a beautiful woman. Happy 29th to you,” penned another Instagrammer.

“Happy Birthday from Holland,” said a third follower, adding a two-hearts emoji.

“Happy Birthday Queen!!” read a fourth reply, trailed by a string of heart emoji and sparkling-heart emoji.