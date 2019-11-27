Fitness Model Kelsey Wells Flaunts Fit Physique In Sports Bra & Skintight Leggings

The fitness trainer sizzled in her revealing workout gear.

On Tuesday, Kelsey Wells, founder of the PWR programs, provided her 2.6 million Instagram followers with some fitness inspiration.

The photo shows the 29-year-old taking a mirror selfie in a white walled room. A X23i treadmill from the brand NordicTrack can be seen in the background. The fitness model tilted her head and posed with her shoulders back as she smiled sweetly for the snap.

She flaunted her fit figure in a lavender sports bra and rose-colored leggings. The skintight workout gear left little to the imagination. Kelsey’s incredible curves, washboard abs, and sculpted arms were put on full display.

The stunner accessorized the sporty look with a white Apple watch and a sparkling ring. She also held onto a pink sweatshirt.

For the photo, the mother-of-one pulled back her long locks in a messy, low bun. She enhanced her gorgeous features by wearing minimal makeup, an application that included subtle contour, glowing highlighter, and voluminous lashes. Her nails were also manicured and painted a soft pink.

In the caption, the model revealed she believes that choosing to be grateful can have a positive impact on one’s life.

Many of Kelsey’s admirers took the time to state that they appreciated her sentiment in the comments section.

“Yess!! I often say this- the more I am thankful for, the more I have to be thankful for,” wrote one fan, adding a string of pink heart emoji to the comment.

“So inspiring! Thank you for reminding me to get to the gym & practice gratitude today!” added another follower.

“Yes ma’am! You always give me the reminders I need. Daily! Keep it up because it can turn around a whole day’s mindset!” a third commenter wrote.

“YAS!! Whenever I have a complaining thought cross my mind, I instantly stop myself and immediately say something I’m thankful for. Total game changer,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

The post appears to be a fan favorite, as it quickly racked up more than 25,000 likes.

As fans are well aware, Kelsey has a habit of posting empowering content on social media. Earlier this month, the beauty took to Instagram to share a message about embracing a positive mindset. She encouraged her followers to separate themselves from toxic situations. In the post, the Instagram influencer wore blue shorts from the brand Michi and a multi-colored sports bra. That post has been liked over 36,000 times since it was uploaded.