Miley Cyrus’ Sister Brandi Cozies Up To South African Boyfriend In New Instagram Post

Brandi Cyrus is cozying up with her South African boyfriend in the latest photo on her Instagram page. In the shared snapshot, the actress/DJ who happens to also be Miley Cyrus’ sister, has her arm around a dark-haired, bearded man who she identifies as “Ry” in her caption. His black hair has been brushed back and he appears to be graying a little bit at his temples. Brandi appears to be makeup-free in the shot and was wearing her blond hair down past her shoulders.

Brandi and Ry were smiling in the photo and both were wearing white shirts. The geo-tag shows that they were at the Gorah Elephant Camp in Addo, South Africa when the photo was taken.

In the caption, Brandi also reveals that today is the anniversary of the first time they met.

“Exactly a year ago I traveled to South Africa for the first time and very unexpectedly met the guy that would turn my whole world right-side up,” she wrote. “Being back here now is surreal! I love you so much Ry.”

The photo has been liked close to 20,000 times and so far, almost 150 people have commented on it. In the comments section, several fans seemed very happy for her and gushed over the photo.

One fan said that the relationship reminded them of a romantic film storyline.

“It makes me think of the Netflix movie holiday in the wild! Since you’re at an elephant camp in Africa!” they wrote.

One person got a little bit more philosophical about the relationship in their comment.

“Isn’t it crazy what a big a** world this is, and CA is just our “room” the world is our home,” they wrote. “If we never leave our room, we never see more than we’re used too. I’m so happy for you Brandi.”

A third fan recalled the early days of the relationship when Brandi talked about her beau on the Your Favorite Thing podcast that she hosts with former The Bachelorette contestant, Wells Adams.

This isn’t the first time that Brandi has posted a photo of herself with her boyfriend. In a previous photo that she posted in August, she and “Ry” were sitting on the front steps of a home in Nashville, according to the geotag on the post. In the caption, Brandi indicated that he had traveled from South Africa to visit her for three weeks.

That photo has been liked over 65,000 times and over 500 people have commented on it.