Dwyane Wade Speaks Out In Support Of Wife Gabrielle Union After Shocking ‘America’s Got Talent’ Firing

Earlier this week, it was announced that America’s Got Talent would not bring either Gabrielle Union or Julianne Hough back next season as judges. This has generated a lot of buzz across social media and Gabrielle’s husband Dwyane Wade is making it crystal-clear that he’s got his wife’s back.

America’s Got Talent fans have been buzzing about the news of Gabrielle and Julianne’s exits. The show has moved judges in and out before, pulling Julianne and Gabrielle in to replace former judges Heidi Klum and Mel B. However, in this case, there have been some rumors suggesting that there was drama backstage that prompted this change.

According to Variety, Gabrielle had been critical at times during her America’s Got Talent tenure about what multiple insiders have described as a “toxic culture” behind the scenes. For example, sources claim that Gabrielle complained when guest judge Jay Leno made a joke that she felt was racially inappropriate.

In addition, Gabrielle was allegedly given feedback at least half a dozen times that her hair was “too black” for the show’s audience. In another instance, Gabrielle is said to have raised concerns over a white auditioning contestant’s performance that included him making his hands appear black when he portrayed Beyonce Knowles.

So far, it does not appear that Gabrielle has addressed her America’s Got Talent firing or the allegations about backstage issues that have been reported. However, on Wednesday, her husband Dwyane took to Twitter and didn’t hold back in defending his wife.

Dwyane shared four posts on his Twitter page in rapid succession addressing the situation. He started by noting that he’s had many people approach him over the past year to praise Gabrielle’s sincerity and insight on America’s Got Talent.

“So when I got the news that my wife was being fired–my first question was obviously why!? Iam [sic] still waiting on a good answer to that question. But if anyone knows @itsgabrielleu or have heard of her you know she’s an advocate for our community and culture,” detailed Dwyane.

Loading...

“As proud as i were of her being selected as a judge on #AGT– Iam [sic] even more proud of her standing up for what she stands for and that’s US,” continued the retired NBA star.

In closing, Dwyane praised Gabrielle for prioritizing life lessons they’ve worked on teaching their daughter Kaavia and he noted that she was “kicking a**” while she was on America’s Got Talent.

Gabrielle and Dwyane seem to have plenty on their plates these days, so they likely will have no trouble staying busy without her participation on America’s Got Talent. Fans love that he’s got his wife’s back and that he didn’t hold back on expressing his opinion about Gabrielle’s AGT firing.