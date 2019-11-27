WWE News: Superstar Knows Why His Release Wasn’t Granted – ‘Opportunity Hasn’t Existed’

He isn't on television and isn't being released either, but why?

A number of superstars have requested their release from WWE within the last few months. However, very few of them were granted. Mike Kanellis is one of those who asked to be let out of his contract, but it simply has not happened, and he remains with the company. Now, the 205 Live superstar is saying that he knows why his release request wasn’t granted, but it doesn’t help since he’s had almost no opportunities in WWE.

Kanellis came into WWE with his wife Maria and has had a number of storylines to work with, along with a few slight gimmick changes. He’s a member of the 205 Live roster, but he’s hardly been seen on WWE television at all this entire year.

The couple signed new deals a few months ago, possibly locking them in with the company for the next five years. Now, Kanellis is wanting out of WWE, as he would like to do more with his career since he says that the opportunity for him just doesn’t exist with Vince McMahon’s promotion.

WWE

During a recent interview on the Smarks and Stripes podcast, Kanellis spoke on a number of topics, including his time in WWE. 411 Mania transcribed the entire interview, and Kanellis has some very interesting things to say about the chances he has had since joining the company.

“But I just — wrestling right now is loaded with talent. I keep hearing people talk about it. It’s the best I’ve ever seen in any company, on independents, on any national company, it’s just loaded. Everyone’s just really friggin’ good right now. And I just think my opportunity hasn’t existed.”

At the age of 34, Kanellis believes he still has some good time left in professional wrestling. He says he actually feels as if he has at least 10 to 12 years of good work in him, and he doesn’t want to waste those years by not performing.

As far as his release goes, though, Kanellis believes he knows why WWE didn’t grant it.

“As far as not giving me my release, I think it’s like anywhere. Like, the Patriots aren’t going to trade or release a player that they think the Jets are going to pick up. And I think we have to think of it like that. It’s not a negative, it’s just how it works. It works in sports, it works in wrestling.”

Right now, McMahon is probably not going to release anyone who he feels may be a valuable asset to All Elite Wrestling or any other promotion. Kanellis is a very talented superstar who can bring a lot to any company, but there just isn’t space for him on WWE right now. The company may eventually find a spot for him to prosper, but the moment simply isn’t available.

Meanwhile, superstars such as Goldust and Tye Dillinger had requested their releases from WWE, and they are now working for All Elite Wrestling. Guys like Luke Harper and Sin Cara also requested their releases, but they are still with the company as of now.