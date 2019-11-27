Tristan Thompson Leaves And Quickly Deletes Flirty Comment For Ex-Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson left a super thirsty comment on one of her posts on Wednesday praising her pose in a skin-tight white bodysuit. But just as quickly, he deleted the post, according to Hollywood Life.

Khloe posted an image for her 101 million fans on Instagram showing her wearing a white long-sleeved bodysuit from her Good American brand. On her feet, she wore a pair of strappy white heels and added a pair of massive white and gold earrings, leaving her legs exposed. To finish it off, she pulled her hair up into a high ponytail and painted her lips bright red. Apparently, Tristan was digging the look.

“WOW! PERFECTION! WOW!” he wrote, finishing it with a queen and heart emoji.

Shortly after leaving the comment, Khloe’s baby daddy deleted it without explanation. It could be that the NBA star didn’t want to deal with the fallout from Khloe’s supporters. In the past when Tristan has posted flirty comments on Khloe’s posts, he has received criticism from some of Khloe’s followers.

After Khloe and Tristan called it quits in February when he was accused of making out with Kylie Jenner’s former BFF Jordyn Woods, many of Khloe’s followers have had little patience for Tristan’s attempts to make good with his former girlfriend.

For instance, in early November, Tristan gushed over Khloe winning at the People’s Choice Awards for her show Revenge Body.

“Congrats Momma Koko on winning best reality star 2019, that’s two years in a row. Two time champ. I love the sound of that,” he wrote. “So proud of all you have accomplished this year.”

In general, Khloe hasn’t been against the positive messages from Tristan. When he wished her well with a bunch of balloons for her new KKW fragrance “Pink Diamond” earlier this month, she publicly thanked him for his “love and thoughtfulness.” But recently, it seems as though she has soured towards their budding reunion.

She has posted a few vague messages on her Instagram that seem to be aimed at her ex.

“My mother once told me: ‘Every time you forgive him, he will love you a little more, but you will stop loving him, so the day he loves you the most you will not feel anything for him anymore,'” she wrote in her Instagram stories.

As The Inquisitr reported previously, Tristan is determined to win Khloe back even though it has been 10 months since the couple called it quits. His flirty Instagram comments seem to be just one part of his attempts to re-win her heart.