Gwen Stefani Stuns In Insanely Short Shorts, Tights & Over-The-Knee Boots

Gwen Stefani looked absolutely stunning in the most recent image that was shared on her popular social media page. As those who follow the bombshell on Instagram are well aware, the singer is no stranger to showing off her gorgeous body in a wide range of sexy ensembles including crop tops, short dresses and short skirts. In the most recent photo that was posted on her account, the beauty stunned on stage with singer Eve.

In the gorgeous new share, Stefani and Eve could be seen standing together on the set of The Voice. Both ladies looked dressed to impress in NSFW outfits that revealed plenty. For her part, Stefani rocked insanely short shorts with tights underneath. The beauty had her toned legs on full display and completed the look with some hot, black over-the-knee boots that had sky-high heels. The Voice coach paired the short shorts with a loose-fitting, light blue top that dipped low on her chest, showing off ample amounts of cleavage. She accessorized the look with gold necklaces.

The stunner wore her long, blond locks slicked back in a high ponytail. She also rocked a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter and lipgloss.

Eve also dropped jaws in a curve-hugging number that included a rhinestone bodysuit, black leather boots and black gloves.

At the bottom of the photo, it was revealed that the image was originally posted on Eve’s page but Stefani liked it so much that she re-posted it. The photo has only been live on Stefani’s page for a short time, but it’s earned her a ton of attention from fans with over 9,000 likes and 70-plus comments. Some fans took to the post to let her know that she looks stunning while countless others raved over her figure. A few more commented to share their thoughts on the hit show.

“It was amazing! OF COURSE. Never get sick of watching the goddess perform. Eve…. you’re stunning,” one follower raved.

“We love you Gwen! You are so beautiful it’s not fair,” a second social media user commented, adding four red heart emoji to the end of the post.

“Awesome performance last night! Love you Gwen,” another added.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Stefani got a little gushy on Instagram following her boyfriend, Blake Shelton, scoring a win at the CMA. The singer posted a photo of Shelton and told fans how proud of him she was. She used a few sweet hashtags in the post, including “date night,” “proud girlfriend” and “single of the year.”