Cuban Bombshell Cindy Prado Bares Toned Leg In Plunging Gold Evening Gown For Holiday Themed Photo

Cindy Prado is dazzling her Instagram followers in the most recent photo series on her page. In the shared snapshots, the Cuban model is rocking a sparkly gold evening gown with a plunging halter neckline and a thigh-high slit.

In the first two photos, Cindy is using that slit to show off one of her bronzed and toned legs as she descends an opulent looking staircase. She paired her look with what appears to be a white fur stole and partially sheer gold pointed-toe heels. Wearing her hair in loose curls, Cindy’s also standing very close to a large Christmas tree that’s covered in ornaments with the same color scheme as her dress.

In the third image in the series, she’s standing in a corridor and looking over her shoulder at the camera. The angle of the photo shows off the fact that the dress is backless, which amps ups the sultriness of the post.

In the caption, she revealed that her dress is from a company called Love Nookie. While she didn’t disclose the name of the design, a glance at the company’s Instagram page shows that she’s wearing their Selena Halter Gown. As the production description on the brand’s website notes, the garment is made from sequined fabric and features a bow detail that’s hard to see in Cindy’s photo. The dress retails for $369 and is also available in black, purple and green.

Fans raved about the outfit in the post’s comment section.

“Cindy, Cindy, Cindy, you look amazing,” one person wrote before adding a series of emoji to the comment.

“Wow, wow, wow,” another Instagram user added. “Freaking love you.”

“Beauty begins the moment you decide to be yourself and that is why I think you are beautiful,” a third person wrote. “Have a wonderful day.”

“Wow. A true Xmas Miracle,” a fourth person commented.

Loading...

A lot of the other comments were generic expressions of admiration for her physical beauty. Many of them were also collections of expressive emojis.

This isn’t the first time that Cindy has received these types of comments on her Instagram posts. She got similar feedback when she posted a photo of herself rocking a longsleeved faux leather mini dress with an off-the-shoulder neckline. She paired the look with a small, rectangular purse and a pair of trendy black sock boots. The photo currently has over 11,000 likes and more than 200 people have commented on it.