Cuban Bombshell Cindy Prado Bares Toned Legs In Plunging Gold Evening Gown For Holiday Themed Photo

Cindy Prado is dazzling her Instagram followers in the most recent photo series uploaded to her page. In the shared snapshots, the Cuban model rocked a sparkly gold evening gown with a plunging halter neckline and a thigh-high slit.

In the first two photos of the set, Cindy used that slit to show off her bronzed and toned legs as she descends an opulent-looking staircase. She paired her look with what appears to be a white fur stole and partially sheer gold pointed-toe heels. Wearing her hair in loose curls, Cindy stood very close to a large Christmas tree that was covered in ornaments with the same color scheme as her dress.

In the third image in the series, she was standing in a corridor, looking over her shoulder at the camera. The angle of the photo showed off the fact that the dress was backless, which amped up the sultriness of the post.

In the caption, she revealed that her dress was from a company called Love Nookie. While she didn’t disclose the name of the design, a glance at the company’s Instagram page shows that she was wearing their Selena Halter Gown. As the production description on the brand’s website notes, the garment is made from sequined fabric and features a bow detail that’s hard to see in Cindy’s photo. The dress retails for $369 and is also available in black, purple, and green.

Fans raved about the outfit in the post’s comments section.

“Cindy, Cindy, Cindy, you look amazing,” one person wrote before adding a series of emoji to the comment.

“Wow, wow, wow,” another Instagram user added. “Freaking love you.”

“Beauty begins the moment you decide to be yourself and that is why I think you are beautiful,” a third person wrote. “Have a wonderful day.”

“Wow. A true Xmas Miracle,” a fourth person commented.

A lot of the other comments expressed admiration for Cindy’s physical beauty. Many of them were also collections of expressive emojis.

This isn’t the first time that Cindy has received these types of comments on her Instagram posts. She got similar feedback when she posted a photo of herself rocking a longsleeved faux leather mini dress with an off-the-shoulder neckline. She paired the look with a small, rectangular purse and a pair of trendy black sock boots. The photo proved popular for the model, and it currently has over 11,000 likes and more than 200 comments.