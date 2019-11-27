Ashley Alexiss Shows Off Curvy Derriere In Latest Instagram Snap: ‘Gobble Till You Wobble’

The busty 'Sports Illustrated' babe flaunted her curvaceous backside in a pair of black leggings and matching ankle boots.

Curvy beauty Ashley Alexiss is sharing a piece of holiday-themed advice ahead of Thanksgiving. On Wednesday, the Sports Illustrated babe took to Instagram to post yet another promotional shot for Fashion Nova Curve, and went heavy on the turkey-related references in the caption.

In a nod to the upcoming Turkey Day celebration, the gorgeous blonde found a unique way of telling fans to be proud of their curves with a funny rhyme that sparked a lot of chatter in the comments section. Feeling in a festive mood, Ashley added a turkey emoji and an orange heart emoji — and let her own curves do the talking.

Photographed in what looked like a busy parking lot, Ashley put her voluptuous figure on display in a tight-fitting outfit by Fashion Nova Curve. Proving to be the best “curve ambassador” for the plus-size brand, the sizzling blonde rocked a pair of flattering black leggings that highlighted her round derriere. Snapped from the back, she fully flaunted her curvy posterior in the snug item, serving up an eyeful of her bombshell curves.

The 29-year-old hottie teamed the item with a trendy gray top — a long-sleeved number that was cinched at the waist, accentuating her narrow waistline. The simple, sporty top emphasized her ample bust. However, her buxom curves were not fully visible given the angle of the shot, and remained barely teased.

Ashley completed the outfit with a stylish pair of heels, also from Fashion Nova Curve. She added height to her petite frame with a pair of chunky platform ankle boots, which matched the color of her leggings. The result was a sporty-chic look that did justice to her bodacious curves, drawing plenty of followers to the comments section.

“I’d gobble dat [sic],” one Instagrammer remarked about Ashley’s plentiful curves.

The sentiment was echoed by a second message that read, “You have no idea.. I’d gobble that until Black Friday.”

Ashley’s hair and makeup were also on point. The curvaceous model showed off her platinum-blond tresses perfectly coiffed in loose waves, which cascaded down her back and over her shoulder. A few golden locks draped down her shapely chest, luring the gaze to her busty assets.

The blonde bombshell had her face turned towards the camera and was looking over her shoulder with a kittenish expression. The sultry pose offered a glimpse of her makeup, which included a dark eyeliner and a pink lipstick. Her flawless manicure was also featured in the shot, as Ashley grazed her thigh with her hand, letting her clear, pointy nails show. The posture emphasized her round hip, while also showcasing her curvy thighs and chiseled calves.

The photo was very well received by her fans, racking up over 13,000 likes and 170-plus comments within a couple of hours of having been posted.

“Omgggg look at that boootyyyy..love your hair too. You are soooooo beautiful top to bottom,” wrote one follower, clearly an ardent admirer of Ashley’s.

“Beautiful photo Alexis [sic]! love the outfit,” noted another person, adding a string of flattering emoji before wishing Ashley “Happy Thanksgiving!”