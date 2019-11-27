Kara Del Toro Shows Off Toned Bod In Crop Top & Mini Skirt

Kara Del Toro showed off her bombshell figure on Instagram today, as she sported a crop top and mini skirt. The outfit was a matching set, with gathered accents throughout. The top had long sleeves, along with an open neckline with a soft v-neckline. This left the model’s cleavage on display, while her midriff was also bare. The skirt had a thin waist band and a couple of pronounced seams down the front. The entire look was an off-white cream color, with ribbon accents that she tied at the wrists.

The stunner wore her hair down in loose waves and a casual part, as her locks cascaded down the front of her right shoulder and behind her left shoulder. Kara tugged at a strand of hair with her left hand, while a piece fell down the right side of her face.

The model was seen posing outdoors, as she crossed her left leg in front. She glanced at the camera with a coy expression on her face with her lips slightly parted. She tilted her head slightly to the left. Her glossy light pink lipstick popped in the shot as the most colorful part of her ensemble. She also accessorized with diamond-square shaped hoop earrings, and a couple of necklaces. One necklace was a choker-style with small chains, while another was a small, thin charm necklace. Kara also held a white purse in her right hand.

The photo was taken on a sunny day, as the light made her hair glow. She stood on a sidewalk, with a cream-colored building in the backdrop. A bare tree and a short bush could also be seen in the backdrop.

Fans seemed to agree that Kara looked good in the photo, with some leaving compliments in the comments section.

“You are amazingly hot and very beautiful,” wrote a follower.

“You are masterpiece of pure beauty,” declared an admirer.

Loading...

“Wow what a beauty,” wrote a fan.

“Looking Gorgeous and Beautiful like always,” gushed a fourth Instagram user.

In addition, Kara showed off her cleavage in another crop top. This time, she wore an all-black ensemble. The top was off-the-shoulder and long-sleeved, with a front-tie accent. The fabric from the front-tie fell down her midriff. She paired the top with a matching pair of black pants. The model accessorized with a chain belt, and a necklace. She pulled her hair back and posed outdoors by a fireplace, as she sat with her right hand on her lower back.