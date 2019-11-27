‘LPBW’ Star Tori Roloff Embraces ‘Perfect Night’ With Jackson & Lilah

Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff and her husband Zach recently welcomed their second child to their family and it looks as if this has her feeling pretty content with life right now. Baby Lilah has only been around for a few days, but on Tuesday night, Tori took to Instagram and shared some sweet updates regarding how things have been going.

Tori and Zach recently announced that Lilah Ray was born on November 19. She joins big brother Jackson, who turned 2-years-old last May. Now, barely a week after Lilah was welcomed by the LPBW stars, she seems to be fitting into her new family perfectly.

Tuesday night, Tori shared a couple of sweet updates via her Instagram Stories. In the one, Jackson is shirtless and wearing just a diaper as he does some painting. It looks like he is at the dining room table, standing on a chair, and he seems to be pretty focused on his painting work.

“My idea of a perfect night,” Tori wrote, adding a heart emoji at the end of her comment.

After featuring Jackson and his painting for a few seconds, Tori swung over to show Lilah sleeping. The baby girl was just a few feet from the table where Tori was with Jackson, snuggled up under a pink or coral blanket as she rested in a baby swing.

Lilah appeared to be sleeping, but slightly restless. She wasn’t crying, but she was stretching and moving her arms around just a bit as she snuggled in the cozy setting.

In the next part of Tori’s Instagram Stories, she showed a still shot of Jackson proudly showing off his painting. As would be expected of a 2-year-old, he did get some paint on his belly, face, and other body parts. However, he managed to get plenty of paint on the paper as well and seemed quite thrilled with his creation.

Neither Tori or Zach have shared too much on Instagram yet about Lilah other than announcing her arrival. Tori does have a tendency to be forthright and honest on social media. Given that, Little People, Big World fans suspect that she’ll share plenty of the tougher moments that will come with having two little ones under the age of two at some point too.

For now, it looks like Tori is basking in the joy of having her new baby girl here at last. Luckily, Jackson looks like he’s adjusting pretty well so far and Little People, Big World fans will be anxious to see more from the family in the days ahead.