Abigail Ratchford Drops Jaws In Minuscule Gold Bikini

Abigail Ratchford left little to the imagination in her most recent social media share. As those who follow the model on social media know, the black-haired beauty has never been shy when it comes to showing off her amazing figure in a wide-range of sexy outfits that include bikinis, lingerie, crop tops, and more. In the most recent photo that was posted on her page, the stunner gave off Tarzan and Jane vibes and she let fans know it in the caption of the photo.

The model did not specifically reveal to fans where she was in the stunning new snapshot but she looked to be somewhere that was tropical as she posed with a number of palm trees at her back. The bombshell looked over her shoulder while appearing front and center. She wore her long, dark locks down and slightly curled in addition to a gorgeous face of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick.

The “Queen of Curves” put her gorgeous curves on display in the image, rocking a sexy gold bikini that barely covered her chest. Her taut tummy took center stage in the image and she completed the hot look with a pair of matching gold bikini bottoms and a gold skirt with little strips of fabric that barely covered her legs.

The post has only been live on her account for a short time but it’s earned her a ton of attention already with over 61,000 likes in addition to 800-plus comments. Some of the stunner’s fans commented on the photo to let her know that she looks gorgeous while countless others raved over her amazing figure. A few more had no words for the image and commented using emoji instead.

“U look jungle Queen and I am also Tarzan,” one fan commented on the photo, adding a few heart emoji.

“Do you mean like the most phenomenal scintillating Beauty ever?….nah. You’re one of a kind!!!,” a second Instagram user chimed in.

“The most beautiful woman in the jungle! You are a goddess Abigail,” another wrote.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Ratchford gave off jungle vibes in another insanely sexy shot while she was clad in the same outfit as in her most recent photo. In that particular photo, the model could be seen basking in the sun while she tilted her head back and soaked in some vitamin C. Like her current share, that post garnered a ton of attention from her fans with over 101,000 likes.