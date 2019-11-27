Ciara Stuns In Sparkling Pink Mini Dress On Instagram

Ciara shared a new Instagram update today, as she showed of her cleavage in a tight, sparkling mini dress. The ensemble featured long sleeves and a halter-like strap on top, along with a curve-hugging fit. It was made of a light pink, shiny fabric that sparkled in the light. The low V-neck meant that the singer’s cleavage was left on display, while some of her shoulders were left exposed thanks to the cutouts on the sides. The dress also called attention to her flat midriff with a gathered accent in the center.

The stunner wore her hair slicked up into a high ponytail, with the locks falling down around her face and onto her shoulders. She wore glossy lipstick and dark eye shadow.

The first photo of the set showed Ciara from her head down to her thighs, as she placed her left hand on her hips. She looked straight at the camera while parting her lips slightly. The shot was taken at night, but she was illuminated brightly for the shot. Her dress sparkled, and all attention seemed to be on the ensemble as she kept things simple with no necklace. However, she wore multiple rings on both fingers, along with a pair of earrings.

The second photo was a close-up of Ciara from her chest up, as she was seen looking down slightly. The third image showed her with a smile with her lips closed. A final image showed her from head to toe, as she showed off her toned legs. Although it was hard to see thanks to the lighting, it looked like she completed her look with a pair of shiny sandals.

Fans seemingly loved the images, with many people leaving compliments in the comments section.

“U slayed the entire show! Round of applause,” raved a follower.

“Honey been serving looks,” wrote an admirer.

“That dress and hairstyle is EVERYTHING,” exclaimed a fan.

“WHEN I SEE U I THINK ABOUT UR SONG I FOUND MYSELF!!!!! THE EVOLUTION,” gushed a fourth Instagram user.

Previously, the singer was spotted in another dress on Instagram. The update from last summer showed her rocking a silver dress with off-the-shoulder accents. It was floor-length and hugged her hips. Falling in front of her shoulders, Ciara wore her hair down in a middle part. She was spotted posing in a crosswalk, and the photo was also taken at night. Later photos revealed the back of her look, with a small cutout above the small of her back.