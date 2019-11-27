Colombian Fitness Model Ariana James Bares Booty In Too-Tight Pants That Don’t Fit

Ariana James shared a hot new update to her Instagram page that showed the struggle of people with well-endowed derrieres.

The Colombian fitness model took to the popular social media platform on Tuesday to post a sizzling — and humorous — snapshot in which she attempted to pull up her pants to no avail because they got stuck right under her pert booty. The photo shows James with her back to the camera as she stands in front of a large mirror.

The fitness model rocked a deep blue one-piece lingerie set that featured adjustable straps that went over her shoulders. The one-piece boasted a sheer fabric with textured details on the chest and stomach regions that prevent too much skin from being exposed. It had high-cut legs and a thong-cut bottom that bared her toned backside.

James teamed her lingerie with a pair of black vinyl pants that were uber tight. The pants featured a zipper in the back, which was completely down as she tried to pull the pants up over her booty. In the picture, the model was holding the sides of the pants as they sat on her thighs.

In the caption, which she wrote in Spanish, she joked that if your pants won’t come up because of how hard you’ve been training, then you’re doing it right.

James wore her raven hair in a middle part and styled down in straight strands that cascade all the way to her derriere. While the model has her back to the viewer, the front of her body and face can be seen in the mirror. James is laughing in the shot, capturing the humorous vibe of the situation.

The post — which James shared with her 2 million Instagram followers — has garnered more than 139,000 likes in less than a day after going live. The same time period also brought in upwards of 1,400 comments to the photo, proving to be a hit with her fans.

Loading...

Instagram users took the opportunity to joke with James, while also showering her with compliments in the comment section. As usual, most of the commenters in the post wrote messages in Spanish, though English comments showed that her popularity goes beyond her country’s borders.

“I want to be like this -two crying face emoji] you are my inspiration every day to go train hard [two flexed bicep emoji]

I admire you!!!” one user raved.

“The cutest,” said another fan.