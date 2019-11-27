WWE Legend Kane Speaks Out On Impeachment Inquiry Against Donald Trump: ‘It’s Hurting The Country’

Kane is the Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, where he serves under his real name.

Kane, the WWE superstar who transition from the ring into a career as a Republican politician, says that the impeachment inquiry into Donald Trump is “hurting the country.”

Now the Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, Glenn Thomas Jacobs appeared in a Fox News segment on Wednesday to talk about a variety of topics, from his early life, to his career moves, to his thoughts on Trump. And as to the impeachment inquiry into the 45th president, Jacobs had this to say:

“The impeachment process is inherently political… it’s not [a] fair process in any case,” pointing to the example of the first president to be impeached, Andrew Johnson. Johnson was impeached for a handful of political missteps, rather than accusations of criminal wrongdoing. He was acquitted in the Senate and went on to serve the remainder of his term.

He also said that the impeachment process is hurting the country, and hurting the Democratic Party in particular.

“They’ve put so much effort into destroying Donald Trump and the Republicans that they’re ignoring the business of the country.”

He also went on to speculate that Trump will be impeached in the House but that, like Johnson, he’ll be acquitted in the Senate. He also predicted that Trump would use the failed impeachment effort as a campaign point.

“I’m frankly disgusted at what I see in Congress most of the time,” he added.

That’s not to suggest that Jacobs is willing to give Trump and the Republicans a free pass. He admitted that many Americans consider Trump divisive, a statement with which he expressed agreement. But, he says, Trump is a “product of the system” and that “he took advantage of it.” He suggested that Democrats would do better to work on unifying the country and bringing it together rather than making it “utterly worse.”

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Similarly, he noted that the Republican Party is, ideally anyway, about small government, about letting individuals live their fullest lives, and about being the party of opportunity. Instead, he says, the Party has gotten sidetracked by “identity politics” — referring to a tendency to unite around racial, social, religious, and class lines rather than on political philosophy.

Though he serves as a Republican, philosophically Kane isn’t a Republican in the strictest sense. In an interview with The Tom Woods Show, Kane/Jacobs described himself as a Libertarian — that is, favoring small government in all areas, not just fiscally but socially. He quoted libertarian philosophers and politicians such as Ron Paul and Murray Rothbard as his influences.