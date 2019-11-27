‘World’s Sexiest Nurse’ Lauren Drain Sports Revealing Workout Gear In Throwback Photo

The fitness model looked stunning in her throwback Instagram photo.

The “World’s Sexiest Nurse” Lauren Drain uploaded a tantalizing throwback photo on Instagram as a way to promote her athleisure company, Fit Angel Collection.

In the picture, taken prior to her pregnancy, Lauren stood outside on a sunny day. She struck a powerful pose, with one hand at her hip and the other raised above her shoulder. The fitness model gazed into the camera, pursing her full lips.

The registered nurse wore a gray sports bra, with mesh paneling, and matching leggings from her clothing brand. The ensemble left little to the imagination, much to the delight of her audience. Lauren’s incredible curves, washboard abs and sculpted arms were put on full display. The stunner accessorized the sporty look with layered necklaces and a delicate silver bracelet.

For the photo, the blond bombshell styled her long hair in a deep side part, giving her added sex appeal. Lauren enhanced her gorgeous features by wearing a full face of makeup, an application that included voluminous lashes, subtle contour, glowing highlighter and nude lipstick. Her nails were perfectly manicured and painted a flattering peach color.

In the post’s caption, Lauren advertised for Fit Angel Collection’s Black Friday sale. She proceeded to give her followers a 40-percent-off, sitewide coupon code.

Many of Lauren’s admirers took the time to compliment the stunner. While some simply left heart, heart-eye and fire emoji in the comment section, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“Literally the perfect woman,” wrote a fan, adding a string of thumbs up emoji to the comment.

“You are absolutely gorgeous wow,” said a different devotee.

“Wow absolutely stunning,” chimed in another Instagram user.

In addition, a few commenters expressed their gratitude for the discount code.

“Thank you @laurendrainfit for running such a great black friday sale!!! [I’ve] been dying to get my hands on your Fit Angel collection!!” said one follower.

The post appears to be a fan favorite, as it quickly racked up more than 16,000 likes.

Lauren, who announced she was expecting in July, often uploads pre-pregnancy posts on Instagram. Recently, the fitness trainer shared a provocative video on her secondary account. The clip shows the social media influencer perched on the side of a boat, overlooking a beautiful body of water. Lauren sizzled in a black-and-yellow bikini. She faced away from the camera, flaunting her incredibly toned derriere in the skimpy swimwear. That post has been liked over 3,000 times since it was uploaded.