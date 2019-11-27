Rudy Giuliani Paid $200,000 By Ukrainian Government While Digging Up Dirt For President Trump

President Trump's lawyer pursued lucrative contracts with the Ukrainian government searching for information meant to undermine the president's political rivals.

Rudy Giuliani, who serves as President Donald Trump‘s personal lawyer, was apparently in negotiations to work alongside Ukraine’s top prosecutor, Yuri Lutsenko, and the Ukrainian Ministry of Justice, in exchange for $200,000. This arrangement was to occur simultaneously with President Trump’s inquiry into the Biden family, which has triggered a national scandal after a whistleblower came forward to report that the president had abused the power of his office in an apparent attempt to better his prospects of a 2020 win. This alleged oversight is the subject of an ongoing impeachment inquiry launched by House Democrats.

According to the Boston Globe, Giuliani began talks with Lutsenko in early 2019 and had agreed to represent the Ukrainian official as he attempted to recover assets and sensitive information that had been stolen from the Ukrainian government. This corroborates with a May 9 story from The New York Times, where Giuliani told reporter Kenvogel Toensing that he had agreed to represent Lutsenko before rescinding his admission.

In meetings with Lutsenko, which took place in both New York and Warsaw, the former mayor of New York City began gathering information on senior Democrat and presidential contender, former Vice President Joe Biden, and his son, Hunter, for a smear campaign that would benefit President Trump in his 2020 presidential bid. Giuliani also sought information that would support the highly contested theory that Ukraine was involved in tampering with the integrity of the 2016 presidential election.

Rudy Giuliani has gone on record several times stating that he does not receive compensation from President Trump for his legal services. The allegations of collusion with Ukrainian officials expose several conflicts of interests and national security concerns: namely, that Giuliani served to financially benefit from damaging information about a political adversary. There are also rising concerns that this would set a precedent that foreign governments could pay people adjacent to the administration for access to senior White House officials or the sitting president.

In an explosive testimony reported by The Inquisitr, Gordon Sondland, who previously served as the United States Ambassador to the European Union, said that diplomats and senior officials within the United States government had received explicit directives from President Donald Trump to work with Giuliani.

According to a report from CNN, President Donald Trump began to distance himself from Giuliani in an interview with Bill O’Reilly, saying that he did not direct his attorney pursue any relationships with Ukrainian officials and thought that Giuliani had canceled the trip to Ukraine. He also mentioned that the former New York City Mayor “has clients other than me.”

“I didn’t direct him but he’s a warrior, Rudy’s a warrior. He went, he possibly saw something. But you have to understand, Rudy has other people that he represents.”