Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Killer Legs In Skintight White Bodysuit & Heels On Instagram

Khloe Kardashian showed off her stunningly long legs in a new Instagram post today — and her fans and friends could not get enough.

The post on Khloe’s feed showed the reality star standing in a grassy garden, surrounded by pink flowers, in front of a white fence. In the background, there was a cream-colored house with a beautiful balcony window. Khloe rocked a skintight, white bodysuit with long sleeves and a turtleneck design, which closely hugged the curves of her busty chest. The mother of one opted for no pants with the look, leaving her long, tan, toned legs on full display.

Khloe finished off the look with a pair of strappy, white high heels, which further elongated her pins and curvy thighs. She accessorized her outfit with thin, dangling silver earrings. Her makeup look was on the bold side, including bronzed cheekbones, pink blush, bright highlighter, dark cat-eye eyeliner, shaped brows and a bright red color on her full lips.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star had her long, blond hair styled in a sleek ponytail behind her head, which she pulled out to the side with one arm. Khloe slightly crossed her legs, showing off her hourglass figure, and rested the other arm on the fence as she gave a powerful gaze at the camera.

In the caption, Khloe revealed that her look came from Good American.

The post garnered more than 57,000 likes and just over 4,000 comments within one hour, proving to be popular with her fans. Many of Khloe’s close friends and family members left praise for the star in the comments section.

Sister Kendall Jenner called Khloe “hot,” while mom Kris Jenner said her daughter was a “GODDESS.”

“Damn that’s on another level,” one fan said.

“Good gawd sis!! Let em have it!!” another user wrote.

Photos like this one of Khloe have become quite a treat for fans recently, as the Good American founder has been sharing many promotional photos for her collaboration with sister Kim Kardashian’s fragrance line, as well as snaps of her adorable 1-year-old girl, True Thompson.

The images of True come on the heels of news that Khloe is working on a spin-off series starring herself and the little girl. During an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe spoke to her mother and several producers about the potential series. Other than that, no official details have been provided.