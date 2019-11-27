Hannah Brown Takes Her ‘DWTS’ Mirrorball Trophy Home To Alabama

Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten won Season 28 of Dancing with the Stars on Monday night. After spending Tuesday talking to the press, Hannah and her treasured mirrorball trophy are embracing a little downtime in Alabama.

Hannah is from Alabama originally, although she has not necessarily been able to spend much time there over the past year or so. A year ago, she had just finished up filming The Bachelor for Colton Underwood’s season. In March, she was tapped as The Bachelorette.

By the time The Bachelorette finale aired, Hannah’s engagement to Jed Wyatt had imploded, and she had moved to Los Angeles. She jumped right into Dancing with the Stars. Now, she finally has a chance to catch her breath a bit.

After a flurry of interviews in New York City on Tuesday, including an appearance on Good Morning America, the DWTS winner seemingly hopped on a flight to Alabama. Quite late on Tuesday night, Hannah posted an adorable photo via her Instagram Stories filling fans in on her latest location.

The snapshot Hannah posted showed her looking casual and content, smiling as the mirrorball trophy sat on a side table next to her. The Bachelorette star and DWTS champ noted that she was back in “Bama,” and that she’d brought her trophy with her.

Hannah was surely at her parents’ home, as that is where she was living before she moved to California. It looked like she was snuggled under a blanket on a bed or a couch, wearing a cozy T-shirt and relaxing for the first time in a while.

After her win, the Dancing with the Stars winner told Variety that she was excited to get back to Alabama for Thanksgiving with her full family. She noted that she hasn’t had much time to spend with her family since she started her reality television run, and she seems ready for some time to rejuvenate and reflect on this past year.

What’s next for Hannah? For one thing, The Bachelor spoilers have teased that she will pop up twice during Peter Weber’s upcoming season. She’s playing coy about how involved she gets, naturally, but the latest preview certainly made it look as if the sparks still fly between them.

Hannah is also one of the Season 28 DWTS celebrities who will be doing the upcoming tour. She said she’s excited to meet fans and dance without worrying about her scores.

As for that mirrorball trophy, Hannah plans to keep it right by her side for the most part. She joked that while she doesn’t necessarily have a permanent place in mind for it yet, for now, it’ll be right by her bed.

“I’ll be putting it by my bed now so I can look [at] it when I go to bed and wake up,” she teased.