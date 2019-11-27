James Van Der Beek Shows Off Sexy Physique On Instagram After ‘DWTS’ Appearance

Fans were very appreciative of his latest social media post.

James Van Der Beek showed off his sexy new physique on Instagram, courtesy of his long hours in dance rehearsals for Dancing with the Stars. James made it to the show’s semifinals before being eliminated one week short of the season 28 finale.

The former Dawson’s Creek star revealed that he had been working out regularly prior to his rigorous ballroom training, but did not get the same results as he did while preparing for his weekly dances with pro dancer Emma Slater.

James posted a side-by-side photo to compare how his body looked after his stint on the reality dancing competition. The photo on the left of his upload showed his body after thrice-weekly Muay Thai sessions, while the photo on the right featured his body after three months of dancing six hours a day.

Muay Thai is a combat sport that provides a superior cardio workout, but it appears to be no match for ballroom dancing.

Web MD reports that a 30-minute dance class can burn between 130 and 250 calories. Taking the minimum calories burned, an eight hour day of dancing can burn close to 2,000 calories.

While James was in great shape before, his training for Dancing with the Stars resulted in cut abs, less overall body fat, and muscular arms, as seen in his photo.

The selfies appeared to be taken in a mirror at the actor’s home. The pics had James’ fans talking on social media, commenting at how wonderful he looked in both photos.

“Dancing really gives muscle definition,” commented one fan on Instagram.

A second social media user commented, “Remarkable! You were so amazing, best dancing star ever.”

“Wow. Dancing really defined all those muscles. No dad bod for you!” claimed a third fan.

In October, the actor spoke to Hollywood Life where he revealed he was indulging in some self-care while a competitor on the series as a reward for how hard he was pushing himself while training.

“Some pilates, some massage. And spending as much time as I can with the kids,” said the actor of his weekly routine while he competed on the series.

James revealed in a separate Instagram post that his samba alongside Emma was one of the most physically grueling routines he had completed on the series, showing just how much physical strength and endurance ballroom dancing takes.

He also noted that if anyone was ever feeling “too old” to learn a new skill to just “go for it” as he did when the opportunity to appear on Dancing with the Stars presented itself.

Emma commented on the video by remarking that she, too, enjoyed performing the technically difficult dance with James, writing, “Holy crap I think this is my favorite one!!!! I’m so proud! You are sensational in this.”