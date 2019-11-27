Kylie Jenner Poses In A Towel & Shows Off Natural Hair In Instagram Video

Kylie Jenner stepped out of the shower and got right onto her Instagram story in her latest post on the app.

On Tuesday, the Kylie Cosmetics founder shared a clip of herself dressed in a post-shower towel, showing off her natural hair in the video.

“Haven’t had my real hair this long since I was 15,” Kylie said of her locks, which came down several inches past her shoulder. In the video, she wore a white towel wrapped around her body as she tossed her head back and forth to flaunt her natural, wet tresses.

In fact, Kylie normally wears wigs and extensions, as seen in her recent holiday shoot for Kylie Cosmetics, in which her dark brunette hair was deeply parted, highlighted with a tiny touch of red, and cascaded down her back in soft, old Hollywood-style waves.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star also often rocks brightly-colored wigs, as seen in her 2019 Met Gala look, where she wore a long, lilac wig. She also likes to frequently switch up her locks at Coachella, where she is often seen wearing various neon-hued wigs for every day she attends the music festival.

The video comes one day after Kylie and sister Kendall Jenner were mercilessly booed at a Los Angeles Rams game.

#???? || Kylie vía Instagram Stories. pic.twitter.com/RcIuhzueS1 — Kylie Jenner Spain (@KylieJennerES_) November 27, 2019

As The Inquisitr recently reported, the Jenner sisters attended the Los Angeles Rams vs. Baltimore Ravens game on Monday, November 25, with friends Stassie Karanikolaou, Fai Khadra, and Victoria Villarroel. But once they were featured on the Jumbotron, things quickly went downhill.

When they were displayed on the screen, despite posing and hugging for the camera, the Jenners were loudly razzed by the crowd at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The camera then shot to both Kylie and Kendall individually as the jeers continued. To add insult to injury for the Jenners and friends — as well as all of the other Rams fans — the LA football team lost to the Ravens.

In other Kylie news, the makeup mogul is rumored to be casually dating Drake. The two chose to keep their reported relationship on a low-key basis, due to Kylie’s co-parenting relationship with Travis Scott, her recent ex and the father of daughter Stormi, 21 months. Despite their romantic spark, the pair have also been longtime friends and reportedly don’t want to cross any boundaries to ruin that friendship.

In fact, according to Us Weekly, “… [Drake] wants to have fun with Kylie with no strings attached,” a source told the site.