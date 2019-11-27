Donald Trump Posts Shirtless Photoshopped Beefcake Image Of Himself As ‘Rocky,’ Twitter Users Respond

Trump started his pre-holiday Wednesday by posting an image of his face superimposed on Sylvester Stallone's body to his Twitter account.

Donald Trump took to Twitter Wednesday morning to post a photoshopped, shirtless picture of himself. In the image, Trump — who in real life weighs more than 240 pounds and is considered technically “obese,” according to a Politico report — appears with his face superimposed on the toned, muscular body of actor Sylvester Stallone.

The post appears to be a mockup of the promotional poster for the film Rocky III, which was released in 1982. At that time, Stallone would have been 36 years old and was seemingly in peak physical condition to play the role of underdog boxer Rocky Balboa for the third time in six years.

Twitter users responded with a combination of disbelief and amusement at the bizarre Trump Twitter post.

“There goes the President, posting shirtless fanfic of himself again,” wrote Jon Favreau, former speechwriter for President Barack Obama and current host of the popular Pod Save America podcast, on his own Twitter account.

Trump, who railed against the impeachment proceedings, calling them “bulls***,” at a Tuesday night rally in Sunrise, Florida, offered no comments on — or explanation for — the unsettling image. He appears to have been attempting to depict himself as a “fighter,” possibly in reference to his current situation.

The tweet drew immediate parody posts from other Twitter users, including from former Simpsons comic book artist Steve Vance.

So I heard that today is "Post your most credible Photoshop composite" Day on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/iObSmmcYo4 — Steve Vance (@SteveVanceArt) November 27, 2019

Seth Abramson, author of The New York Times bestselling book Proof of Collusion, also posted his own comment on the image via Twitter.

“Just a normal post by a normal guy who’s definitely not a sociopath with nuclear codes,” Abramson wrote.

Michael Weiss, author of ISIS: Inside the Army of Terror — also a New York Times bestseller, had his own take on the post.

Rocky VII could be a copyright lawsuit. pic.twitter.com/utFWzzQTfu — Michael Weiss (@michaeldweiss) November 27, 2019

The post appears to be the latest example of odd behavior by Trump, which — according to Yale psychiatrist Bandy X. Lee — has become more frequent in recent weeks.

Lee cited a 53-minute phone interview given by Trump on last Friday’s Fox and Friends program as a pronounced example of the president displaying the “self-defeating, blatantly abnormal signs” that had “raised alarms” about his “declining cognitive functions.”

Others signs of the president’s mental degradation, according to Lee, include his frequent “confabulations,” a symptom in which individuals suffering from gaps in their memory fabricate stories to fill in the blanks. She went on to explain that the individual experiencing confabulations may not even realize their fabricated stories are false.