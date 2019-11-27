Erica Mena Poses Topless With Bejeweled Hair On Instagram

Erica Mena shared a new topless pic with her Instagram fans today, and she was seen rocking an eye-catching hairstyle. She wore a gold pair of bottoms, which may have been a skirt or shorts, while showing off her pregnant figure. She posed with her hand by her neck, while her arm censored one side of her chest. Plus, she brushed her hair over her right shoulder to censor the other side of her chest. Even so, her cleavage was left on full display.

She wore her hair down in an elaborate and extra-thick side braid, which featured bejeweled accents throughout. The hair accessory was silver with small pearl-like and shiny beading, which was intertwined in her dark locks. Erica also rocked heavy makeup, which included bright red lipstick, purple eyeshadow, and silver eyeshadow on her inner lids. The Love & Hip Hop star also wore dark lashes, and a dusting of pink blush. She was seen looking down to her left with her lips slightly parted, and posed in front of a blank wall. She was well-lit for the photo, and cast a light shadow on the wall behind her.

Fans left tons of compliments in the comments section.

“Your body looks Amazing babe take it easy this last month,” wrote a fan, who seemingly thinks Erica is nearing the end of her pregnancy.

“Can we talk about how you’ve been slaying your whole pregnancy.. Issa whole mood period,” raved an admirer.

“I feel like you’ve been pregnant for forever your so pretty too,” expressed a follower.

“I wish this was the look you went for at your baby shower love the natural dark hair on you,” said a fourth Instagram user.

Notably, Erica opted for a colorful hairstyle for her Met Gala-themed baby shower. She slicked her hair back with light pink accents throughout, with the ponytail being completely pink.

The post was also promotional, as she also shared a collage of four different hair products that are on sale right now.

In addition, Erica posed topless last month. She was photographed with her husband, Safaree, which stood behind her and placed his hand on her baby bump. Safaree wore an eye-catching black-and-white shirt, while Erica sported only a pair of white bottoms. She censored her chest with her hair and her hand, which she wore down in luxurious curls. Her makeup included very dark red lipstick and shimmery, purple eyeshadow. The couple both looked straight at the camera for the shot.